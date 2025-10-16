X!

Historic Pärnu church shows off nearly finished new look

St. Elizabeth's Church in Pärnu Old Town.
St. Elizabeth's Church in Pärnu is getting a fresh look, brightening the Old Town with its new white facade and bringing new life to a city landmark.

The church, which once had reddish-toned walls, now stands out prominently with its bright exterior. Congregation leaders say the change restores the church closer to its original appearance.

"It was originally white," said Andres Riivits, chair of the St. Elizabeth's congregation council.

He noted that probes revealed eleven layers of paint on the church's exterior, most of them light gray or white. "That is how we want to preserve it now — so it will remain the same."

Riivits added that work on the southern, sea-facing section will continue next year. The church has been undergoing restoration for six years, during which the roof, all doors and some windows have been repaired.

Facade work still underway on St. Elizabeth's Church in Pärnu in summer 2025. Source: Andres Riivits

Nearly €1 million has gone into the project, over €800,000 funded by the National Heritage Board and the remainder by the city and congregation.  

"St. Elizabeth's Church is one of the oldest surviving Baroque-style churches in Estonia," said Kaisa Metsaots, Pärnu County adviser for the National Heritage Board.

She added that the church is a "symbol of Pärnu," and even this change to the facade has had a major impact on the cityscape.

Riivits emphasized that restorations won't end with the facade. He said the church has many windows still needing attention, alongside interior work. The steeple is next in line, with work planned to begin in 2027.

"Let's put it this way — the church won't ever really be finished," he added.

Editor: Johanna Alvin, Aili Vahtla

