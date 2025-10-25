Clocks in Estonia go back an hour this Sunday

With winter on its way, this Sunday (October 26) at 4 a.m., the clocks in Estonia will go back by an hour.

With the clock change and switch to winter time, Estonia will return to its standard time zone.

This means that 4 a.m. on Sunday, October 26 will become 3 a.m.

All EU member states make the switch across the bloc's three time zones, in the interests of the internal market functioning uniformly, as do most non-EU European states such as the U.K.

