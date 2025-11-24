X!

World famous banjo virtuouso Béla Fleck to give first Estonian concert in 28 years

News
Béla Fleck at center, with his band Beatrio (left, Edmar Castañeda; right, Antonio Sánchez).
Béla Fleck at center, with his band Beatrio (left, Edmar Castañeda; right, Antonio Sánchez). Source: Shervin Lainez
News

US banjo virtuoso Béla Fleck is to appear in concert in Estonia next year, nearly 30 years since he last played here.

Fleck, an 18-time Grammy award winner, is to perform at the Alexela Concert Hall with his band Beatrio, on February 11, 2026, ahead of the annual Jazzkaar festival in April.

"It is hard to find a musician who has pushed the possibilities and technical boundaries of their instrument as powerfully as Béla Fleck has. His work proves that the banjo can sound convincing in everything — from jazz to classical music and world music," said Anne Erm, Jazzkaar's artistic director.

"His Beatrio is an exceptional ensemble in which three world-class artists jointly create completely distinctive music," she added.

In addition to Fleck, Beatrio is made up of five-time Grammy Award recipient Antonio Sánchez (Mexico) on drums, and the virtuoso harpist Edmar Castañeda (Colombia).

Beatrio themselves have been nominated for next year's Grammys, in the Best Instrumental Album category.

Coming from a New York Jewish background as he did, the five-string banjo might not immediately spring to mind as an instrument of choice. However that is exactly what Fleck, 67, from a musical family and named after Hungarian composer Béla Bartók, picked at an early age.

While the four-string banjo had been most associated with jazz, Fleck has done much to elevate the five-string within that genre, as well as in classical, rock and various world music types, all while staying true to its bluegrass and folk roots too. His wife, Abigail Washburn, is also a noted five-string banjo player in her own right.

--

Follow ERR News on Facebook and X and never miss an update!

Editor: Andrew Whyte, Karmen Rebane

Related

Watch again: Iseoma

listen: radio tallinn

watch: jupiter

About us

ERR News is the English-language service of Estonian Public Broadcasting, run by a fully independent editorial team.

To read up on ERR News' comments rules and to contact ERR's other services, please follow the link below.

Staff, contacts & comments

Latest news

15:01

Tanel Visnap wins his third Deaflympics gold in Tokyo

14:56

Ministers disagree on length of residence ban for domestic abusers

14:34

Kristina Kallas: How to ensure academic progeny?

13:56

World famous banjo virtuouso Béla Fleck to give first Estonian concert in 28 years

13:19

Estonian duo win maiden world dance pro title

12:54

Gallery: Tallinn's Lastekodu tänav update completed

12:25

Chef of the Year: A gas station hot dog is the best thing after a hard day

11:48

Kadriorg museum renovation works force relocation of beloved Tallinn library

11:15

Insurance companies filing damages claims years after real estate sold

10:42

ICDS director: Unrealistic that US will abandon Ukraine, despite flawed peace plan

be prepared!

Most Read articles

21.11

Sauer Power: Why we should embrace fermented foods in the winter months

13.11

Man with Estonian roots worked as airline captain for 13 years with no license

22.11

Estonia to let 15- to 17-year-olds work full time under updated labor law

23.11

Narva resisting handing over museum's Russian art collection to the state

20.11

Estonians have started to buy less food

23.11

Taavi Kotka: Looking Estonians in the eye, I can see we won't give up on our country

23.11

Spanish film 'The Good Daughter' makes PÖFF awards history

23.11

Scammers getting increasingly sophisticated, €23 million taken in 2025 so far

22.11

Estonian PM says 'Europe's security is not up for negotiation' after NB8 call with Zelenskyy

23.11

Expert: Ukraine will not collapse even if US ends aid, intel sharing

public broadcasters launch news portal

useful information

Top
Hea lugeja, näeme et kasutate vanemat brauseri versiooni või vähelevinud brauserit.

Parema ja terviklikuma kasutajakogemuse tagamiseks soovitame alla laadida uusim versioon mõnest meie toetatud brauserist:
Google Chrome logo
Firefox logo
Safari logo
Internet Explorer logo
MIcrosoft Edge logo