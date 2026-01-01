Owner of ship linked to latest Baltic cable damage has ties to Russia

The owner of a cargo ship detained after damage to an undersea Estonian–Finnish communications cable is closely linked to maritime trade between Turkey and Russia.

According to the vessel-tracking site MarineTraffic, the ship Fitburg, stopped Wednesday in the Gulf of Finland, is owned by Fitburg Shipping Co Ltd and managed by the Turkey-based Albros Shipping & Trading Ltd.

Albros is one of Turkey's largest shipping companies. International business register data show its majority shareholder is Turkish businessman Raim Alekperov, who founded and holds a 76 percent stake in the company.

Alekperov is considered an influential figure in Turkey's shipbuilding sector and in maritime traffic between Turkey and Russia. He is reported to be Azerbaijani and lives in Turkey.

Albros owns dozens of dry cargo vessels and tankers operating in the Russian, Azerbaijani and Turkish markets. The company also has subsidiaries, including Albros-Petersburg, which has an office in St. Petersburg, Russia.

While the Fitburg is registered to Saint Vincent and the Grenadines, publicly available company information shows that many Albros vessels have, at least in the past, sailed under the Russian flag and been operated by Russian crews.

Alekperov's name has previously surfaced in investigations into tax avoidance linked to companies associated with him. In 2017, leaked documents obtained by investigative journalists revealed tax fraud by businesses and wealthy individuals using offshore structures that provide tax haven services.

The Fitburg's path (in red) in the Gulf of Finland on December 31, 2025. Source: ERR

Those documents showed Alekperov used a broad network of Malta-registered offshore companies. While legal, the arrangements raised questions about the transparency of his business activities.

Business register data indicate Albros itself is not currently subject to sanctions. However, a subsidiary has violated Crimea-related shipping sanctions in the past decade.

In 2017, the vessel Amur 2515, owned by Albros Petersburg Shipping, visited the port of Sevastopol in Russian-occupied Crimea, in breach of sanctions.

Estonia's Ministry of Justice and Digital Affairs said Wednesday that telecom company Elisa detected damage to the Estonia–Finland communications cable shortly before 5 a.m. The cable lies in Estonia's exclusive economic zone (EEZ).

At the time of the damage, a vessel was moving from Estonia's EEZ into Finland's EEZ. The Finnish Border Guard intercepted and detained the ship.

Finnish public broadcaster Yle reported that police identified the suspected vessel as the Fitburg and assumed control of it in the Finnish EEZ in a joint operation involving a helicopter and a Border Guard patrol vessel.

Finnish police have launched a criminal investigation to determine the ship's role in the damage and carry out initial investigative procedures. At the time of its detention, the vessel's anchor chain was in the water, Yle reported.

--

