Police on Kose Municipality shooting: We had no choice but to use deadly force

Police on Sunday evening shot and killed a 65-year-old man in Kose Municipality who, according to preliminary information, was aiming a hunting rifle at officers. The PPA said it had no choice.

Police say cases in which officers must use their service weapon are rare. Over the past six years, there have been fewer than ten such incidents in which a person has been injured or killed.

One tragic case occurred on Sunday evening, when a 65-year-old man behaving aggressively and carrying a hunting firearm was killed in a village in Kose Municipality, Harju County.

"At this point, we can say that the initial information suggesting it may have been a firearm appears to be correct. Our colleagues at the scene cannot externally assess whether a weapon is loaded or not, but since the situation developed to the point where the weapon was aimed at police officers, a rapid decision had to be made. In such cases, we must treat the situation as if the weapons are firearms and that they are loaded," said Rait Pikaro, duty commander of the North Prefecture.

Police were contacted around 7 p.m. by the man's wife. Officers initially attempted to resolve the situation themselves, but when that failed, negotiators and a rapid response unit were called in. Around 20 people were on site and the situation took a tragic turn a couple of hours after the initial call.

Why didn't police use a Taser?

"Our first tool is always words and communication and step by step we escalate only if the situation requires it, using appropriate measures and tactics. Unfortunately, in this case, the situation developed in such a way that we had no other option but to use lethal force," Pikaro said.

The right of police officers to use firearms is defined by law, which permits their use as a last resort when it is not possible to avert a threat to life or prevent serious bodily harm. The law also requires that a warning be issued before a shot is fired.

"A warning can be given verbally or by a warning shot, but in a situation of sudden and immediate danger, where the threat is direct, there is no requirement to issue a warning or fire a warning shot. The priority is to immediately protect life and health," said Jaan Kiviste, head of a group in the Police and Border Guard Board's readiness and response bureau.

Police equipment includes both revolvers and automatic weapons. In the Kose Municipality case, the latter was used. According to Kiviste, firearms are used in a way that ensures the attack is immediately stopped.

"Shots are fired at the area where a hit is certain — generally the chest — and continue until the attack is stopped," Kiviste said.

The last fatal incident in the North Prefecture occurred in 2017 when police shot and killed a man brandishing a knife in Tallinn's Freedom Square. In 2021, a man who attacked a police officer with a baton was killed in Lääne County.

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