Police shoot dead armed man in Harju County

Police shot and killed a 65-year-old man behaving aggressively in Kose Municipality, Harju County on Sunday evening. According to preliminary information, the man pointed his weapon towards the officers, who then used a service weapon against him.

At 7:06 p.m. on Sunday, police received a call to Kose Parish about an aggressive man reportedly throwing objects, consuming alcohol, and walking around with a firearm in his hand.

The first police units to arrive cordoned off the scene to prevent bystanders from entering the danger area and to stop the armed man from leaving the location.

Rait Pikaro, duty officer of the North Prefecture, said no firearms were registered in the man's name. However, he appeared to be holding a hunting rifle, which made it necessary to involve additional police forces.

"Since the patrol that first arrived at the scene was unable to establish contact with the man or calm him down, we called rapid response units to the scene and at the same time involved negotiators, who were preparing to enter into dialogue with the man to persuade him to put down the weapon. Unfortunately, the situation escalated before negotiators were able to begin speaking with him," Pikaro said.

According to preliminary information, at one point the man began moving toward police officers, did not comply with orders to put down the weapon, and instead began raising it, at which point a rapid responder shot the man with a service weapon. The man died from his injuries.

Pikaro explained that police always respond to an incident involving a potential weapon on the assumption that the person is holding a loaded and ready-to-use firearm.

"We always make every effort to resolve situations through dialogue, and this evening we were acting with the aim of speaking with the man and persuading him to put down the weapon. However, we cannot risk the lives of police officers, and if a weapon is directed at our officers, we are prepared to defend ourselves."

The circumstances of the incident will be determined in criminal proceedings.

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