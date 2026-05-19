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Intruding drone shot down by NATO fighter jet in Estonia; alert over

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Defense Forces: “On May 19 at 12:00, a possible air threat in Tartu, Jõgeva, Viljandi, Valga, Võru, and Põlva counties. If you see a drone, take cover and call 112. More information: kriis.ee and 1247.”
Defense Forces: “On May 19 at 12:00, a possible air threat in Tartu, Jõgeva, Viljandi, Valga, Võru, and Põlva counties. If you see a drone, take cover and call 112. More information: kriis.ee and 1247.” Source: ERR
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A drone that entered Estonian airspace was shot down over Lake Võrtsjärv, Defense Minister Hanno Pevkur said. The Estonian Defence Forces issued an air threat alert for southern Estonia Tuesday afternoon and ended it at 12:45 p.m.

Defense Minister Hanno Pevkur told ERR that a drone entered Estonian airspace and has been shot down.

"We received advance information from our Latvian colleagues, and our radar also detected a drone moving into southern Estonia. We activated the necessary measures, and a Baltic Air Policing fighter jet shot the drone down," Pevkur said.

According to the minister, the exact details are still being recorded, but contact occurred somewhere over Lake Võrtsjärv. "The location where the debris fell is also being identified and is expected to be on land rather than in the lake."

There is no information about civilian damage at the moment, but various Estonian agencies are on their way to the site and will clarify the situation once they arrive, Pevkur added.

"The drone incident is over for now," Pevkur said. "Our data does not show any other unauthorized drones in Estonian airspace. At the same time, the Kevadtorm (Spring Storm) military exercise is ongoing in southern Estonia, where many drones are in use. So if people see drones, they should keep that in mind. However, if there is any doubt, people should definitely report it."

People in Tartu County, Võru County and Jõgeva County notified ERR news about receiving the air alert warning, with several individuals in Tallinn also getting the alert.

According to the notification, the drone threat applies to Tartu County, Jõgeva County, Viljandi County, Valga County, Võru County and Põlva County.

At around 12:45 p.m., the Defense Forces announced in a message that the air threat was over.

Also in Latvia, The National Armed Forces issued a airspace threat warning on Tuesday, covering Preiļi, Rēzekne, Ludza and Krāslava municipalities. A cell broadcasting alert was sent to residents of these municipalities, according to LSM.lv.

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Editor: Mirjam Mäekivi, Mait Ots, Argo Ideon

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