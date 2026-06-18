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Midsummer events to be held around Tallinn this weekend

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Midsummer party in North Tallinn on June 22, 2024.
Midsummer party in North Tallinn on June 22, 2024. Source: Ken Mürk/ERR
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Midsummer's Eve (Jaanipäev) is fast approaching, but events marking Estonia's most important holiday will take place across the capital this weekend as well.

On Saturday (June 20), a free midsummer party with a traditional bonfire will take place in the evening at Stroomi beach from 5.30 p.m. until 10 p.m. In the day there will be a fair at the park next to the beach.

A free concert with a lineup featuring REDNEX – known for their song "Cotton Eye Joe" – will be held in Haabersti at Harku Beach from 6 p.m. The bonfire will be lit at 8.20 p.m.

On Monday (June 22), there will be a free Midsummer celebration in Lasnamäe in the middle of Tondiloo Park (Kivila 23) from 4 p.m. to 11 p.m. The bonfire will be lit at 9.45 p.m. There will be performances from Almost SunDay, Kurjad Plaanid and Ivo Linna & Supernova.

On Tuesday (June 23), the Open Air Museum in Haabersti will hold its annual Midsummer Eve party, and this year's theme is "A Healthy Mind in a Healthy Body". Information about tickets can be found on the museum's website.

On Wednesday (June 24), a Midsummer's Day party and concert featuring Tommy Cash will take place at the Song Festival Grounds. Doors open at 2 p.m. Find out more about tickets here.

You can find a list of events in Tallinn here.

Events in Tartu can be viewed here.

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Editor: Helen Wright

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