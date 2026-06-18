Midsummer events to be held around Tallinn this weekend

Midsummer's Eve (Jaanipäev) is fast approaching, but events marking Estonia's most important holiday will take place across the capital this weekend as well.

On Saturday (June 20), a free midsummer party with a traditional bonfire will take place in the evening at Stroomi beach from 5.30 p.m. until 10 p.m. In the day there will be a fair at the park next to the beach.

A free concert with a lineup featuring REDNEX – known for their song "Cotton Eye Joe" – will be held in Haabersti at Harku Beach from 6 p.m. The bonfire will be lit at 8.20 p.m.

On Monday (June 22), there will be a free Midsummer celebration in Lasnamäe in the middle of Tondiloo Park (Kivila 23) from 4 p.m. to 11 p.m. The bonfire will be lit at 9.45 p.m. There will be performances from Almost SunDay, Kurjad Plaanid and Ivo Linna & Supernova.

On Tuesday (June 23), the Open Air Museum in Haabersti will hold its annual Midsummer Eve party, and this year's theme is "A Healthy Mind in a Healthy Body". Information about tickets can be found on the museum's website.

On Wednesday (June 24), a Midsummer's Day party and concert featuring Tommy Cash will take place at the Song Festival Grounds. Doors open at 2 p.m. Find out more about tickets here.

You can find a list of events in Tallinn here.

Events in Tartu can be viewed here.

--

Follow ERR News on Facebook and Twitter and never miss an update!