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Estonian professor: Polarization and immigration debates are reshaping U.S. politics

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Rein Taagepera.
Rein Taagepera. Source: Airika Harrik/ERR
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American society is becoming increasingly polarized as extreme voices dominate political debate and centrists retreat from public discussion, political scientist Rein Taagepera said.

Taagepera said the United States has reached a point where moderate voters "do not dare to speak up," leaving the political field to activists on both ends of the spectrum. He said extremists gain influence because they project confidence, while centrists "see both sides" and are more easily attacked.

Taagepera is an University of Tartu Skytte Institute professor emeritus of political science, who lives part of the year in Southern California. In a recent ERR broadcast, he described dramatic demographic changes over the past 50 years, with campuses and communities becoming far more diverse.

Taagepera noted that the United States is experiencing one of the largest immigration waves in its history, creating adaptation pressures that neither party has addressed honestly. Democrats risk losing voters when they dismiss concerns about border management, while Republicans alienate the public with harsh enforcement tactics.

"The average American is disturbed when Democrats claim immigration is not a problem. On the other hand, you get fools who start deporting children separately from their parents. Then the same American says immigration must be limited, but not like that," Taagepera explained.

On foreign policy, Taagepera said Americans pay little attention to global affairs unless political leaders stir emotions. He said the Iran conflict has divided Republicans and left few feeling confident about the outcome. He also said U.S. debates over support for Ukraine reveal a growing isolationist streak.

Taagepera warned that China and Russia may act more aggressively as they sense their long‑term power peaking. He said U.S. actions in the Middle East have weakened its strategic position, giving China more room to maneuver.

Despite frequent claims that Americans enjoy a far higher standard of living than Europeans, Taagepera said the comparison is misleading. He pointed to high U.S. consumer prices and wide regional disparities, saying that "better living past a certain point turns into worse living" when consumption becomes excessive.

Taagepera said he hopes U.S. voters will reject political extremism in upcoming elections but fears that both parties could again alienate the moderate majority.

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Editor: Argo Ideon

Source: Radio interview by Evelyn Kaldoja

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