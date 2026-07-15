X!

Two squirrel bridges installed in Tartu

News
Installing the squirrel bridge in Tartu.
Installing the squirrel bridge in Tartu. Source: ERR
News

Squirrel bridges were constructed near the Tähtvere and Kassitoome parks in Tartu. If they prove effective, similar ones could appear across Estonia.

Two rope bridges were built in Tartu to allow squirrels to cross the road. The bridges were set up near the two parks, as these are the areas where the highest number of squirrels have been struck by cars.

"Traffic here is very heavy, and it is dangerous for squirrels to cross roads with such heavy traffic," said Pääsu Zingel, Tartu's urban nature coordinator.

Jeffrey Malhebree Carbillet, a researcher in animal ecology at the University of Tartu, said the nearly extinct squirrel population has begun to recover thanks to new green areas.

"I think back then they disappeared primarily due to pressure from predators and habitat loss. However, if suitable habitat is provided and the areas are connected, the population can expand," he explained.

Researchers are installing cameras near the bridges to monitor animal activity. If the Tartu project succeeds, similar bridges might be seen elsewhere in Estonia in the future. 

To get squirrels to discover the new path, they are initially lured with nuts. According to Carbillet, getting used to the new route should take only a few days.

The bridges were built and installed by AHHAA Science Center staff.

"Animals are increasingly coming into our cities because we are increasingly expanding into their world. That is why we believe we should look after their well-being," explained Karl-Kristjan Neufeld, the center's communications specialist.

Tartu's squirrel bridges draw inspiration from Belgium and Great Britain. In addition to these, hedgehog highways and frog crossings have previously been established in the city.

--

Follow ERR News on Facebook and Twitter and never miss an update!

Editor: Elisabeth Ristmets, Märten Hallismaa

Source: "Aktuaalne Kaamera"

Related

watch live on etv

simple news in estonian

listen: radio tallinn

watch: jupiter

About us

ERR News is the English-language service of Estonian Public Broadcasting, run by a fully independent editorial team.

To read up on ERR News' comments rules and to contact ERR's other services, please follow the link below.

Staff, contacts & comments

Latest news

16:55

High‑earning fathers most likely to use Estonia's parental benefit while continuing to work

16:32

Research center: Milk, butter prices in Estonia continue to fall

16:23

Archaeologists find papal seal in a courtyard in central Tallinn

16:03

Estonia mulls extending statute of limitations for crimes against children

16:00

Ardo Hansson: The importunate chink of grasshoppers and the silent majority

15:19

Grüne Fee CEO: EU plastics rules could cut fruit and vegetable choice

14:56

Reform MPs outline more than €100 million in potential budget cuts Updated

14:40

Two squirrel bridges installed in Tartu

14:00

Dorm living remains far cheaper for students as Tallinn rental prices stay high

13:40

Man carrying deactivated machine gun in Tallinn has weapon confiscated

be prepared!

Most Read articles

14.07

Russia plans to take Baltics to International Court of Justice over alleged discrimination

14.07

Russia holds live-fire exercise on Lake Peipus without informing Estonia Updated

14.07

Estonia's most expensive apartment ever sells for €4 million

03.07

ERR carrying FIFA World Cup 2026 semifinals, final

12:44

Restaurateurs in Estonia facing 'toughest conditions in 30 years'

14.07

Foragers turn to social media, leaving stores without local blueberries

10.07

Where to watch the climax of the FIFA world cup

13.07

Estonia introduces new salary transparency requirements

13:40

Man carrying deactivated machine gun in Tallinn has weapon confiscated

14.07

Estonia–Ukraine drone deal implementation 'begins immediately'

public broadcasters launch news portal

useful information

Top
Hea lugeja, näeme et kasutate vanemat brauseri versiooni või vähelevinud brauserit.

Parema ja terviklikuma kasutajakogemuse tagamiseks soovitame alla laadida uusim versioon mõnest meie toetatud brauserist:
Google Chrome logo
Firefox logo
Safari logo
Internet Explorer logo
MIcrosoft Edge logo