Two squirrel bridges installed in Tartu

Squirrel bridges were constructed near the Tähtvere and Kassitoome parks in Tartu. If they prove effective, similar ones could appear across Estonia.

Two rope bridges were built in Tartu to allow squirrels to cross the road. The bridges were set up near the two parks, as these are the areas where the highest number of squirrels have been struck by cars.

"Traffic here is very heavy, and it is dangerous for squirrels to cross roads with such heavy traffic," said Pääsu Zingel, Tartu's urban nature coordinator.

Jeffrey Malhebree Carbillet, a researcher in animal ecology at the University of Tartu, said the nearly extinct squirrel population has begun to recover thanks to new green areas.

"I think back then they disappeared primarily due to pressure from predators and habitat loss. However, if suitable habitat is provided and the areas are connected, the population can expand," he explained.

Researchers are installing cameras near the bridges to monitor animal activity. If the Tartu project succeeds, similar bridges might be seen elsewhere in Estonia in the future.

To get squirrels to discover the new path, they are initially lured with nuts. According to Carbillet, getting used to the new route should take only a few days.

The bridges were built and installed by AHHAA Science Center staff.

"Animals are increasingly coming into our cities because we are increasingly expanding into their world. That is why we believe we should look after their well-being," explained Karl-Kristjan Neufeld, the center's communications specialist.

Tartu's squirrel bridges draw inspiration from Belgium and Great Britain. In addition to these, hedgehog highways and frog crossings have previously been established in the city.

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