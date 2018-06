The Board of the Riigikogu on Thursday approved Eevi Paasmäe (Centre) to replace Martin Repinski (Centre) as MP after Repinski was elected municipal mayor of Jõhvi.

Jõhvi Municipal Council on Tuesday elected Repinski municipal mayor, as a result of which he has left the Riigikogu.

Paasmäe, Repinski's alternate member, will be sworn in as MP on 28 June.