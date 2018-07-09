Junction of Narva and Pärnamäe roads in Pirita to be closed Saturday

The junction of Narva Road (Narva Maantee) and Pärnamäe Road (Pärnamäe tee) in the Pirita district of Tallinn will be closed due to roadworks this Saturday, 14 July. Drivers and public transport will be diverted accordingly.

The junction is to be resurfaced between 07.00 and 23.30 on the Saturday and is closed to all traffic. A detour will be signposted via Kloostrimetsa, Lükati and Kose roads. Bus route 49 which usually goes via the junction will be detoured as well, and a temporary bus stop is to be set up close to the Kloostrimetsa and Lükati junctions.

The disruption is likely to see a higher amount of congestion than usual and travellers will need to allow more time than they normally would when travelling this route.

This is the second time this year traffice at the junction in question has been disrupted; exactly three months ago to the day on 9 April, work was done although the junction wasn't completely closed to traffic.