Russian aircraft violates Estonian airspace

An Ilyushin Il-76 aircraft belonging to the Russian Armed Forces entered Estonian airspace unauthorised around midday on Thursday.

The Russian aircraft spent less than one minute in Estonian airspace on Thursday. The Il-76's transponder was switched on, however the aircraft had not submitted a flight plan, and was not in radio contact with Estonia's Air Traffic Services.

The Ministry of Foreign Affairs responded to the incident by summoning Russian Ambassador to Estonia Alexander Petrov and presenting him with a diplomatic note.

Thursday's violation marked the fourth violation of Estonian airspace by a Russian aircraft so far this year. Another Russian Il-96 had likewise entered Estonian airspace unauthorised in the Vaindloo vicinity on Tuesday morning.