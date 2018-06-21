Russian aircraft violates Estonian airspace near Vaindloo

An aircraft belonging to the Russian Ministry of the Interior entered Estonian airspace near Vaindloo Island in the Gulf of Finland without permission around midday on Wednesday, spending approximately one minute in Estonian airspace.

The transponder of the Tupolev Tu-154 plane that spent about one minute in Estonain airspace was switched on, however the aircraft had not presented a flight plan, spokespeople for the Headquarters of the Estonian Defence Forces (EDF) said.

The Russian aircraft also had no radio contact with Estonian Air Navigation Services.

The Ministry of Foreign Affairs summoned Russian Ambassador to Estonia Alexander Petrov on the same day, handing him a diplomatic note.

Wednesday's incident marked the second time that a Russian aircraft has made an unauthorised incursion into Estonian airspace this year.