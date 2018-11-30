Belgian Air Force on NATO air policing mission intercepts Russian fighters

Belgian Air Force fighters deployed in the Baltic region on Tuesday intercepted Russian fighter jets, Belgium announced on Wednesday evening.

"Yesterday, Belgian Air Force F-16 currently deployed in the Baltic region to safeguard the integrity of the NATO airspace intercepted Russian Flanker jets flying without a flight plan," the Belgian Air Force said on Twitter.

The announcement did not mention how many Russian aircraft were escorted by Belgian fighters or where it occurred, BNS wrote on Friday morning.

"Flanker" is the NATO reporting name for Russia's Sukhoi Su-27, Su-30, Su-33, Su-35 and Su-37 fighter jets.

Download the ERR News app for Android and iOS now and never miss an update!