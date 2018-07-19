news

Gallery: Baltic Sun music festival underway in Narva ({{commentsTotal}})

Culture
Baltic Sun 2018. 18 July, 2018.
Open gallery
65 photos
Photo: Baltic Sun 2018. 18 July, 2018. Author: Sergei Stepanov/ERR
Culture

The first ever Baltic Sun, a music festival dedicated to the Estonian centennial, began in Narva on Wednesday. The four-day event brings Estonian and international musicians alike to Estonia's northeastern border city, offering festivalgoers an array of music ranging from pop to rock, folk to jazz and indie to blues.

"The goal of the Baltic Sun festival is to create four joyous days full of sunny music and experiences and bring together people from all over," said Oleg Pissarenko, chief organiser of the event, adding that the inaugural festival is a birthday gift to Estonia in honor of its centennial.

The opening concert of the event took place in Narva Castle on Wednesday night. Under the artistic direction of conductor Kristjan Järvi, the first half of the concert included performances by Noëp, Erki Pärnoja, the quartet Prezioso and Sander Mölder. In the second half, the legendary Anne Veski took the stage.

Over the next three days, Norway's Alexander Rybak, the Czech Republic's Mikolas Josef, Latvia's Astro'n'out, Sweden's Maia Hirasawa, Finland's Erja Lyytinen, Russia's Bravo and the Crossroadz, Lithuania's Daddy Was A Milkman and Justinas Jarutis, and Estonia's own Getter Jaani, Liis Lemsalu, Vaiko Eplik & Eliit, Radar & Koit Toome and Curly Strings will all be performing at the festival.

During the festival, additional activities and events will take place on Narva's streets, waterfront promenade and parks as well, ranging from exhibitions to dance performances, pop-up cafés and children's play areas.

Over the next three days, festivalgoers will also have the opportunity to sail from Narva to the seaside town of Narva-Jõesuu on a "jazz yacht," which will feature on-board performances by gypsy-jazz trio Titoks (19, 20 July) and Susanna Aleksandra and Holger Marjamaa (21 July). The yacht in question once belonged to French singer Johnny Hallyday and has hosted a number of film stars, including Johnny Depp.

Editor: Aili Vahtla

narvaeventsbaltic sun


{{c.alias}}
{{c.createdMoment}}
{{c.body}}
{{cc.alias}}
{{cc.createdMoment}}
+{{cc.replyToName}} {{cc.body}}
No comments yet.
Logged in as {{user.alias}}{{user.name}} . Log out / Edit account
Name needs to be fewer than 32 characters long
Comment needs to be fewer than 600 characters long
{{comment.captcha.word.answer}}

Related

news.err.ee

Estonia 100
MORE NEWS
18.07

Number of third-country citizen attempts to enter EU up following World Cup

18.07

Renaming of health, unemployment insurance funds to cost nearly €900,000

18.07

New summer temperature record set Tuesday, heat to last through August

18.07

Google Street View cars to be back on Estonian roads Updated

18.07

TS Laevad adding extra departures to Saaremaa, Hiiumaa ferry routes

18.07

Ruth Lausma Luik named next Estonian ambassador to Portugal

18.07

Water temperatures currently varying much more than high air temperatures

18.07

Tallinn mayor rejects Guardian road criticism

FEATURE
The defence ministers of the initiative's nine signatories.

Feature: Behind the European Intervention Initiative

Last year, 25 of the EU's 28 member states committed to the Permanent Structured Cooperation (PESCO) scheme, spurring a wide array of specific military projects and investment pledges, French President Emmanuel Macron's European Intervention Initiative being one of them.

BUSINESS
18.07

€803 million invested in Estonia under Juncker Plan

18.07

Skeleton Technologies begins relocating manufacturing to Germany

18.07

Baltic countries sign third Rail Baltica grant agreement

17.07

Competition watchdog taking extra time to decide on Nelja Energia purchase

17.07

LHV to involve German, Austrian deposits via Raisin platform

16.07

Amendments exempting specialists from immigration quota now in effect

16.07

Nordica second quarter passenger numbers up 36% on year

13.07

Elron carries 3.8 million passengers in first half of 2018

Opinion
09.07

Opinion: The continued relevance of the EU's Eastern Partnership

06.07

Opinion: Prosecutor General on criminal proceedings and public interest

04.07

Enterprise Estonia head refutes claims that its emphasis not appropriate

26.06

Digest: Siim Kallas on a potential Russian-American security deal

23.06

Opinion digest: Reform couldn't form government with EKRE, says Kross

Culture
2019 Elections
Interior of the Estonian parliament (Riigikogu) main debating chamber.

Huge variation in incidence of payment of party membership dues

Whilst the Isamaa/Pro Patria Party may have raised the highest amount of money in donations of any of the main Estonian political parties in the second quarter of 2018, it turns out that this is no thanks to party membership fees, and in fact the party has the smallest proportion of members who pay their fees.

Galleries
events in estonia
LATEST NEWS
16:21

Cross-border alcohol trade, resulting losses for Estonia continue to grow

15:24

Ratas rejects auditor general's criticism over border construction plans

14:14

Ministry of Defence says ongoing wind farm construction lacks permission

13:37

Gallery: Baltic Sun music festival underway in Narva

12:32

Maintenance payments system both inadequate and ineffective, says judge

11:40

Danske Bank to forgo Estonian money laundering profits

10:52

Four Estonian women in World Fencing Championships, two to face each other

10:18

Estonia's medicines market should be liberalised, says Justice Ministry

09:32

Isamaa leader rejects Interior Minister border costs unanimity claims

08:51

13-year-old girl dies of fentanyl overdose

18.07

Number of third-country citizen attempts to enter EU up following World Cup

18.07

Renaming of health, unemployment insurance funds to cost nearly €900,000

18.07

New summer temperature record set Tuesday, heat to last through August

18.07

€803 million invested in Estonia under Juncker Plan

18.07

Google Street View cars to be back on Estonian roads Updated

18.07

Skeleton Technologies begins relocating manufacturing to Germany

18.07

Baltic countries sign third Rail Baltica grant agreement

18.07

TS Laevad adding extra departures to Saaremaa, Hiiumaa ferry routes

18.07

Ruth Lausma Luik named next Estonian ambassador to Portugal

18.07

Water temperatures currently varying much more than high air temperatures

ERR kasutab oma veebilehtedel http küpsiseid. Kasutame küpsiseid, et meelde jätta kasutajate eelistused meie sisu lehitsemisel ning kohandada ERRi veebilehti kasutaja huvidele vastavaks. Kolmandad osapooled, nagu sotsiaalmeedia veebilehed, võivad samuti lisada küpsiseid kasutaja brauserisse, kui meie lehtedele on manustatud sisu otse sotsiaalmeediast. Kui jätkate ilma oma lehitsemise seadeid muutmata, tähendab see, et nõustute kõikide ERRi internetilehekülgede küpsiste seadetega.
Hea lugeja, näeme et kasutate vanemat brauseri versiooni või vähelevinud brauserit.

Parema ja terviklikuma kasutajakogemuse tagamiseks soovitame alla laadida uusim versioon mõnest meie toetatud brauserist: