Gallery: Baltic Sun music festival underway in Narva

The first ever Baltic Sun, a music festival dedicated to the Estonian centennial, began in Narva on Wednesday. The four-day event brings Estonian and international musicians alike to Estonia's northeastern border city, offering festivalgoers an array of music ranging from pop to rock, folk to jazz and indie to blues.

"The goal of the Baltic Sun festival is to create four joyous days full of sunny music and experiences and bring together people from all over," said Oleg Pissarenko, chief organiser of the event, adding that the inaugural festival is a birthday gift to Estonia in honor of its centennial.

The opening concert of the event took place in Narva Castle on Wednesday night. Under the artistic direction of conductor Kristjan Järvi, the first half of the concert included performances by Noëp, Erki Pärnoja, the quartet Prezioso and Sander Mölder. In the second half, the legendary Anne Veski took the stage.

Over the next three days, Norway's Alexander Rybak, the Czech Republic's Mikolas Josef, Latvia's Astro'n'out, Sweden's Maia Hirasawa, Finland's Erja Lyytinen, Russia's Bravo and the Crossroadz, Lithuania's Daddy Was A Milkman and Justinas Jarutis, and Estonia's own Getter Jaani, Liis Lemsalu, Vaiko Eplik & Eliit, Radar & Koit Toome and Curly Strings will all be performing at the festival.

During the festival, additional activities and events will take place on Narva's streets, waterfront promenade and parks as well, ranging from exhibitions to dance performances, pop-up cafés and children's play areas.

Over the next three days, festivalgoers will also have the opportunity to sail from Narva to the seaside town of Narva-Jõesuu on a "jazz yacht," which will feature on-board performances by gypsy-jazz trio Titoks (19, 20 July) and Susanna Aleksandra and Holger Marjamaa (21 July). The yacht in question once belonged to French singer Johnny Hallyday and has hosted a number of film stars, including Johnny Depp.