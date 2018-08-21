news

Kaljulaid: If we do not shape our own future, it will be done for us ({{commentsTotal}})

News
President Kersti Kaljulaid delivering a speech at the Rose Garden in Kadriorg. 20 August 2018.
President Kersti Kaljulaid delivering a speech at the Rose Garden in Kadriorg. 20 August 2018. Source: Priit Mürk/ERR
News

In a speech at the Rose Garden reception in Kadriorg dedicated to the 27th anniversary of the restoration of Estonia's independence on Monday, President Kersti Kaljulaid addressed key factors in building the country's future, including education and culture, but also stressed the importance of the people's involvement in politics and the democratic process.

Recalling the decades-long era of Soviet occupation to precede the restoration of Estonian independence in 1991, Kaljulaid said that words spoken by Soviet-era dissident Erik Udam at the founding of the Estonian National Independence Party characterised Estonians well.

"He said, 'Maybe we have little experience, as we were forced to live under duress — for their entire lives, people my age and younger haven't been able to be politically active in a free country. Because of this, we may stummble, we may err, but I have no dout that we're all led by a sincere desire to do our part for our homeland. That desire is unselfish and I hope that our endeavours will not be without results.'"

According to the president, Estonians today are much more experienced and successful people, and democracy is not new to them. "It is not futile to hope that this coming autumn, winter and spring will generate many good ideas about which political strategies can shape the best of possible futures for us," she said.

She noted, however, that the people of Estonia have to talk and have discussions about the future. "The best way to ensure that society develops in a consistent manner is to think things through with the electorate," she said.

Kaljulaid described healthcare, social protection and education as the three pillars upon which the future of Estonian society rests. She also admitted that the social sphere tended to be neglected in the early years following the restoration of Estonian independence, but added that Estonia's economic success now obliges its people to focus on taking notice of others as well as supporting and helping them.

"We cannot offer our kids all the knowledge that they will need on a daily basis 30 years from now anyway," said the Estonian head of state. "But we can give them a compass of democratic values. In this way, we can help ourselves cope as a society, in society, no matter what the future holds for our children — be it arduous adaptation to climate changes or exciting new technologies."

Kaljulaid also stressed the importance of the people's involvement in politics and the democratic process.

"We have to debate our future," she said. "Those who care about Estonia's future cannot say that they do not like politics. If we do not shape our own future, it will be done for us. If too few people in Estonia want to engage in Estonian politics, our future as a country will truly be in serious danger. If we do not want to think creatively about our future, the future will start seeming more frightening that it actually is."

According to the president, however, the age of scientists, scholars, writers, engineers, journalists, teachers and doctors in Estonian politics is not over. "On the contrary, we need you," she continued. "The democratic process is just as torturous as the creative process, just as complicated as a scientific experiment, and just as risky as a brain surgery — but just as necessary. Actually, whether there will be another cool party or simply the rustling of oak leaves here one hundred years from now depends on us."

Read the president's Rose Garden speech in full here.

-

Download the ERR News app for Android and iOS now and never miss an update!

Editor: Aili Vahtla

kersti kaljulaidday of restoration of independence


{{c.alias}}
{{c.createdMoment}}
{{c.body}}
{{cc.alias}}
{{cc.createdMoment}}
+{{cc.replyToName}} {{cc.body}}
No comments yet.
Logged in as {{user.alias}}{{user.name}} . Log out / Edit account
Name needs to be fewer than 32 characters long
Comment needs to be fewer than 600 characters long
{{comment.captcha.word.answer}}

Related

news.err.ee

Estonia 100
MORE NEWS
20.08

Estonia 200 to decide about founding party

20.08

Tall Hermann tower, Tallinn TV Tower open to visitors

20.08

Young musician of the year doesn't make it to European finals in Edinburgh

20.08

Klavan sees new team defeated on opening day in Serie A, doesn't start

20.08

All Sunday's Estonia 100 singing event songs together with lyrics

20.08

Over 52,000 people join together in virtual choir celebrating independence

20.08

Gallery and video: Crown Princess Victoria at Estonia 100 singing event

19.08

Video: Ott Tänak wins WRC Rally Germany

FEATURE
BUSINESS
19.08

Kallas: Estonian state should privatise public infrastructure companies

18.08

Enterprise Estonia: Super Cup brings in extra €5 million in tourist money

18.08

Estonia sees fastest inflation in eurozone in July

17.08

Ratas: Guilty in Danske money laundering case must be held responsible

16.08

Free public transport boosts Ida-Viru County passenger numbers by 92%

16.08

Air Baltic to add new flights from Tallinn to Malaga, Brussels, Copenhagen

16.08

Two Tallink ferry terminal hotels to be refurbished, extended

16.08

A. Le Coq sales volume drops 20% in first half of 2018

Opinion
12.08

President: Estonia can raise issue of cyber security on UN Security Council

08.08

Ilves: Russo-Georgian War exposed Western misconceptions about Russia

16.07

Opinion: Dear Mr. Trump–don't appease Putin at Eastern Europe's expense

12.07

Erik Gamzejev: Discovering Ida-Viru County

09.07

Opinion: The continued relevance of the EU's Eastern Partnership

Culture
2019 Elections
Galleries

About us

Staff & contacts | Comments rules

Would you like to contribute an article, a feature, or an opinion piece?

Let us know: news@err.ee

Latest news
15:04

Estonia 200 to establish political party, run in 2019 Riigikogu elections

14:06

Kaljulaid: If we do not shape our own future, it will be done for us

13:00

Thirty years on, Estonian-Irish relations continue to flower

12:34

Summer week of centennial celebrations reaches halfway mark

11:51

Annett Kontaveit fifth in world based on 2018 form

10:49

New RB Rail supervisory board approved

10:03

Industrial producer price index continues to rise in July

08:54

Police numbers down by nearly thousand in recent years

20.08

Gallery: President hosts reception at Kadriorg Rose Garden

20.08

President Ilves: Freedom not a state of being, but rather will and action

20.08

Ratas: Good luck to Estonia 200, Artur Talvik

20.08

Estonia 200 to decide about founding party

20.08

Tall Hermann tower, Tallinn TV Tower open to visitors

20.08

Young musician of the year doesn't make it to European finals in Edinburgh

20.08

Klavan sees new team defeated on opening day in Serie A, doesn't start

20.08

All Sunday's Estonia 100 singing event songs together with lyrics

20.08

Over 52,000 people join together in virtual choir celebrating independence

20.08

Gallery and video: Crown Princess Victoria at Estonia 100 singing event

19.08

Video: Ott Tänak wins WRC Rally Germany

19.08

Summer week of Estonian centennial celebrations underway

ERR kasutab oma veebilehtedel http küpsiseid. Kasutame küpsiseid, et meelde jätta kasutajate eelistused meie sisu lehitsemisel ning kohandada ERRi veebilehti kasutaja huvidele vastavaks. Kolmandad osapooled, nagu sotsiaalmeedia veebilehed, võivad samuti lisada küpsiseid kasutaja brauserisse, kui meie lehtedele on manustatud sisu otse sotsiaalmeediast. Kui jätkate ilma oma lehitsemise seadeid muutmata, tähendab see, et nõustute kõikide ERRi internetilehekülgede küpsiste seadetega.
Hea lugeja, näeme et kasutate vanemat brauseri versiooni või vähelevinud brauserit.

Parema ja terviklikuma kasutajakogemuse tagamiseks soovitame alla laadida uusim versioon mõnest meie toetatud brauserist: