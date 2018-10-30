Blackout causes Tallink's Regal Star to come to halt at sea

The MS Regal Star, a vessel of Estonian shipper Tallink, experienced a complete power failure on Tuesday morning, causing it to come to a halt in the Baltic Sea, daily Postimees reports.

The Regal Star experienced a complete power faulure at 11:00 EET on Tuesday as a result of which the vessel lost control near the Remmargrund sea mark. Winds caused the ship to drift into the sea mark before the vessel could be stopped with the help of anchors.

The ship was on its way from Sweden's Port of Kapellskär to Estonia's Port of Paldiski. It did not sustain serious damage as a result of its collision with the sea mark and is currently anchored at the same location off the Swedish coast.

The Estonian vessel is being aided by the tugboat Montfred as well as the rescue boat Stenhammar of the Swedish Sea Rescue. A total of 11 passengers and 27 crew members are on board.

According to current plans, the ship will be towed back toward the Port of Kappelskär on Tuesday for an inspection for possible damage.

Regal Star departures have initially been cancelled through Friday, 2 November. Tallink has promised to contact everyone whose travel plans may be affected by these cancellations.

