Tallinn Freedom Square to be lit up in Polish colours on Sunday

BNS
Crews getting ready for an event in Tallinn's Freedom Square.
Crews getting ready for an event in Tallinn's Freedom Square. Source: Siim Lõvi/ERR
Tallinn's Freedom Square will be lit up in the colours of the Polish flag, white and red, on the occasion of Poland's national day on Sunday.

On 11 November Poland celebrates the 100th anniversary of the restoration of its independence. Tallinn will join the celebration by having the light posts and the video screen of Freedom Square display the colours white and red.

A text telling the story of Poland's struggle for independence will be shown on the video screen.

At 10.30 people gathered outside the Polish embassy in Tallinn's old town to sing the Polish anthem.

Poland returned to Europe's map as an independent nation 100 years ago, after 123 years during which the country was divided between its three neighbours.

Editor: Dario Cavegn

