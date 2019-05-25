ERR kasutab oma veebilehtedel http küpsiseid. Kasutamist jätkates nõustute kõikide ERR-i veebilehtede küpsiste seadetega
Riigikogu celebrating 100th anniversary with open doors day ({{commentsTotal}})

Toompea Castle, seat of the Riigikogu
Toompea Castle, seat of the Riigikogu Source: (Siim Lõvi /ERR)
The Estonian parliament, the Riigikogu, is turning 100 today Saturday and celebrating the occasion with an open doors day. The event is also dedicated to the jubilee year of the Estonian Song and Dance Celebration, as well as the Estonian Language Year.

The day will begin with a welcome concert the HUIK! mixed choir on the balcony of Toompea Castle. President of the Riigikogu Henn Põlluaas (EKRE) will greet visitors in the courtyard of the castle.

Some of the MPs will be out as well and waiting for visitors in the offices of their parliamentary groups. Three government members will be present as well, namely Minister of the Interior Mart Helme (EKRE), Minister of Foreign Affairs Urmas Reinsalu (Isamaa) and Prime Minister Jüri Ratas (Centre). A special instance of parliament question time is scheduled for 12.00 EST, when visitors will be able to quiz the three ministers.

Guided tours are taking place throughout the day, and the Tall Hermann tower is open for visitors as well, the Chancellery of the Riigikogu writes in a press release. Admission as well as participation in all events is free. Click here for more details.

Editor: Dario Cavegn

