Defence Ministry to pay municipalities for use of military training grounds ({{commentsTotal}})

Minister of Defence Jüri Luik (Isamaa) and representatives of nine municipalities. Sept. 18, 2019.
Minister of Defence Jüri Luik (Isamaa) and representatives of nine municipalities. Sept. 18, 2019. Source: Ministry of Defence
Under a new agreement, the Ministry of Defence will begin paying support to nine municipalities on whose territory Estonian Defence Forces (EDF) military training grounds are located.

Representatives from nine municipalities and Minister of Defence Jüri Luik (Isamaa) on Wednesday signed a good intentions agreement aimed at promoting cooperation between municipalities and the ministry. The Ministry of Defence is to pay €300,000 in support annually to municipalities on whose territory EDF training grounds are located, reported ETV news broadcast "Aktuaalne kaamera."

The sum will depend on the size of the training grounds and is linked to the land tax.

"We will pay triple the land tax that we pay for these specific training grounds," Luik explained. "This differs by local government, as the size of these training grounds varies significantly."

Kuusalu Municipal Mayor Urmas Kirtsi said that this support does not have a particular intended purpose.

"This means that local government councils can decide how to use this budgetary resource," Kirtsi said. "This decision has not been made today."

Editor: Aili Vahtla

