ERR kasutab oma veebilehtedel http küpsiseid. Kasutamist jätkates nõustute kõikide ERR-i veebilehtede küpsiste seadetega
news

Defence Ministry to pay municipalities with military training grounds ({{commentsTotal}})

News
ERR
Minister of Defence Jüri Luik (Isamaa) and representatives of nine municipalities. Sept. 18, 2019.
Minister of Defence Jüri Luik (Isamaa) and representatives of nine municipalities. Sept. 18, 2019. Source: Ministry of Defence
News

Under a new agreement, the Ministry of Defence will begin paying support to nine municipalities on whose territory Estonian Defence Forces (EDF) military training grounds are located.

Representatives from nine municipalities and Minister of Defence Jüri Luik (Isamaa) on Wednesday signed a good intentions agreement aimed at promoting cooperation between municipalities and the ministry. The Ministry of Defence is to pay €300,000 in support annually to municipalities on whose territory EDF training grounds are located, reported ETV news broadcast "Aktuaalne kaamera."

The sum will depend on the size of the training grounds and is linked to the land tax.

"We will pay triple the land tax that we pay for these specific training grounds," Luik explained. "This differs by local government, as the size of these training grounds varies significantly."

Kuusalu Municipal Mayor Urmas Kirtsi said that this support does not have a particular intended purpose.

"This means that local government councils can decide how to use this budgetary resource," Kirtsi said. "This decision has not been made today."

-

Download the ERR News app for Android and iOS now and never miss an update!

Editor: Aili Vahtla

ministry of defence


{{c.alias}}
{{c.createdMoment}}
{{c.body}}
{{cc.alias}}
{{cc.createdMoment}}
+{{cc.replyToName}} {{cc.body}}
No comments yet.
Logged in as {{user.alias}}{{user.name}} . Log out / Edit account
Login failed

Register user/reset password

Name needs to be fewer than 32 characters long
Comment needs to be fewer than 600 characters long
{{comment.captcha.word.answer}}

Related

news.err.ee

MORE NEWS
18.09

Police investigating alleged collusion at University of Tartu

18.09

Committee: Universal basic income will not be introduced anytime soon

18.09

Tallinn wants tougher alcohol restrictions

18.09

Social Democrats, Reform boycott prime minister during Question Time

18.09

Rescue workers to protest low wages on Thursday

Opinion
Business
17.09

Bolt to invest millions in commitment to reducing carbon footprint

17.09

Swedbank's anti-money laundering work has had shortcomings, bank says

17.09

Social Insurance Board opens office in Türi, bringing 30 jobs to town

16.09

Estonia's second quarter job vacancy rate below EU, euro area average

16.09

Central bank: Few Estonian families have investment experience

Estonia 100
FEATURE
Culture
From the editors
Galleries
About us

ERR News is the English-language service of Estonian Public Broadcasting, run by a fully independent editorial team.

To read up on ERR News' comments rules and to contact ERR's other services, please follow the link below.

Staff, contacts & comments

Watch Again
Latest news
11:26

EU's new 'lifestyle' portfolio confuses Estonian MEPs

10:37

Ansip: I'm not going to start attacking Kadri Simson

10:15

Wrestler Epp Mäe reaches world championship semis, clinches olympics spot

09:28

Gallery: Wandering Lights Festival illuminates Kadriorg Park

09:04

Defence Ministry to pay municipalities with military training grounds

00:05

Interior minister: EKRE youth wing members' firearms photos not a concern

18.09

International conference marks 75th anniversary of Klooga massacre

18.09

TV show: Anxiety disorder is a hidden problem

18.09

Second Station Narva Festival kicks off on Thursday

18.09

EKRE chairman calling for investigation into threats against party

18.09

New conditions of Kuressaare air tender oust Nordica

18.09

What the papers say: Forestry and flying squirrels

18.09

Academic trade unions to protest in support of increased research funding

18.09

Tax Board to start rating businesses for tax compliance

18.09

Medicines' supply problems have become more frequent

18.09

Police investigating alleged collusion at University of Tartu

18.09

Committee: Universal basic income will not be introduced anytime soon

18.09

Tallinn wants tougher alcohol restrictions

18.09

Social Democrats, Reform boycott prime minister during Question Time

18.09

Rescue workers to protest low wages on Thursday

Hea lugeja, näeme et kasutate vanemat brauseri versiooni või vähelevinud brauserit.

Parema ja terviklikuma kasutajakogemuse tagamiseks soovitame alla laadida uusim versioon mõnest meie toetatud brauserist: