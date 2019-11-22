Tartu Christmas tree put up on Friday

Tartu's Christmas tree will be installed on Town Hall Square on Friday after a 45-kilometer journey from Järvselja.

This year's tree is donated to the city by the Estonian University of Life Sciences and is 21 meters high.

With the gift of the Christmas tree, the University of the Earth celebrates 100 years since the provision of higher forest education in Estonia.

The city's Christmas lights will be lit on Dec. 1, the first Advent Sunday, at 5 p.m., when this year's Christmas City program begins.

The tree will remain on Town Hall Square until Jan. 17.

--

Download the ERR News app for Android and iOS now and never miss an update!