ERR kasutab oma veebilehtedel http küpsiseid. Kasutamist jätkates nõustute kõikide ERR-i veebilehtede küpsiste seadetega
news

Study shows more than 30 percent of people have no savings ({{contentCtrl.commentsTotal}})

News
ERR
While significantly less than the €100 promised by the Centre Party ahead of the 2019 general election, the Riigikogu passed an extraordinary €7 pension hike on Wednesday.
While significantly less than the €100 promised by the Centre Party ahead of the 2019 general election, the Riigikogu passed an extraordinary €7 pension hike on Wednesday. Source: Christoph Scholz/Creative Commons
News

A study by the Ministry of Finance shows that 31 percent of people do not save money and that 48 percent of people are worried about the cost of retirement.

More people, 61 percent, are regularly putting money aside than ever before the survey results showed. Compared to the last survey in 2015 there has been a decrease of 4 percent of people not saving any money, falling from 35 percent to 31 percent.

The most common way to save money is in a bank account (42 percent), followed by cash deposit (28 percent). Only 13 percent of people said they invested and 4 percent said they owned stocks or shares.

Almost a third of respondents have experienced a situation where their current income does not cover their expenses in the last 12 months.

Nearly half, or 48 percent, of people said they are worried about their retirement and do not know if the will be able to afford it. Only 21 percent of respondents were sure or completely certain that their finances were well planned for in retirement, and 14 percent said they have no plan.

In June, Turu-uuringute AS conducted a survey to map the knowledge, attitudes and behavior of people in financial matters and their changes compared to the results of earlier or similar surveys in 2010, 2012, and 2015. 

The survey was based on an international questionnaire prepared by the Organization for Economic Cooperation and Development (OECD) and then supplemented with questions concerning Estonia.

--

Download the ERR News app for Android and iOS now and never miss an update!

Editor: Helen Wright

savings
{{c.alias}}
{{c.createdMoment}}
{{c.body}}
{{cc.alias}}
{{cc.createdMoment}}
+{{cc.replyToName}} {{cc.body}}
No comments yet.
Logged in as {{user.alias}}{{user.name}} . Log out / Edit account
Login failed

Register user/reset password

Name needs to be fewer than 32 characters long
Comment needs to be fewer than 600 characters long
{{comment.captcha.word.answer}}

Related

About us

ERR News is the English-language service of Estonian Public Broadcasting, run by a fully independent editorial team.

To read up on ERR News' comments rules and to contact ERR's other services, please follow the link below.

Staff, contacts & comments

Watch Again
Latest news
14:43

Estonians' drive to buy alcohol in Latvia subsiding

14:16

OECD: Estonian government should reconsider its pension reform

13:47

Study shows more than 30 percent of people have no savings

13:04

Culture is Happening: Events around Estonia from Nov. 22-28

12:38

Kaljulaid on working visit to Stockholm

12:15

Galleries: Navy and Air Force mark 101st anniversaries

11:46

Paper: Child support increases after minimum wage rises

11:14

Helme: EKRE still backs Järvik

10:50

Hotel made of shipping containers to open in Tallinn

10:28

Mulgimaa leaders hold first joint sitting in Taagepera

10:07

Järvik: I haven't lied or misled the public

09:30

Reinsalu defends friendship with Hungary

09:04

Tartu Christmas tree put up on Friday

08:32

Police not opening criminal proceedings into Kaja Kallas online threats

21.11

Libraries share cybersecurity tips with senior citizens

21.11

Ship information system prototype to be ready in January

21.11

What the papers say: World security realities have changed

21.11

Viimsi municipality government overturns decision to fire principal

21.11

Government approves Estonia's EU policy priorities for next two years

21.11

Secretary of State: Political decision on Järvik is for prime minister

Hea lugeja, näeme et kasutate vanemat brauseri versiooni või vähelevinud brauserit.

Parema ja terviklikuma kasutajakogemuse tagamiseks soovitame alla laadida uusim versioon mõnest meie toetatud brauserist: