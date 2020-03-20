ERR kasutab oma veebilehtedel http küpsiseid. Kasutamist jätkates nõustute kõikide ERR-i veebilehtede küpsiste seadetega
Injured seal pup found on Tallinn beach

The injured seal pup found on Stroomi beach in Tallinn Thursday. Source: ERR
An injured seal pup was found on Stroomi beach in North Tallinn on Thursday, according to ETV current affairs show "Aktuaalne kaamera". The animal's injuries were not serious.

The animal rescue group (Loomapäästegrupp) recommends keeping dogs on leashes when walking them on the seashore, since the seal pup found on Stroomi beach most likely sustained its injuries after being attacked by a dog.

"This is a request from the animal rescue group that, at least in coastal areas, if you go out – and I understand the weather is getting better, spring is coming, but have a laissez faire attitude to life, your free-running dog would be a great threat to seal pups," said group rescue manager Heiki Valner on the show.

The original "Aktuaalne kaamera" report (in Estonian) is here.

Editor: Andrew Whyte

wildlife in estoniastroomi beachanimal rescue group
