Bolt Food is expanding to Narva and Pärnu

Bolt Food is starting the food delivery services in Narva and Pärnu today, April 28, allowing customers to order food from restaurants and grocery stores via the app. At the same time, the company has started a campaign of bringing groceries home for free from nearby stores. That campaign lasts until May 3.

"Bringing Bolt Food to Narva and Pärnu was in our plans since the beginning of this app. We are so glad to bring the service to the people of Narva and Pärnu, and offer them an opportunity to order home from restaurants and grocery stores," Manager of Estonian Bolt Food Maxim Milashenki commented.

In Narva, Selver, McDonald's, Hesburger and Circle K will join the Bolt Food platform. In Pärnu, Selver, Delice, McDonald's, Pagaripoisid, Mahedik, Duckface and Nikolai Lehtla will join. To introduce the Bolt Food services, delivery is free on all orders from nearby restaurants.

Bolt Food had previously only worked in Tallinn and Tartu. Its extension also comes at a time when people are often at home due to the coronavirus emergency situation.

"We can see that Bolt Food can alleviate the inconvenience of staying at home to some extent. In order to encourage people to stay at home and thus prevent the spread of the virus, we also launched a free home delivery campaign from grocery stores, "added Milashenko.

Goods can be ordered free of charge from grocery stores located within a one-kilometer radius, until Sunday, May 3, in all cities where Bolt Food operates in Estonia. The selection of grocery stores includes Selver, Stockmann, Solaris Grocery Store, COOP Maksimarket, Comarket, Delice and Biomarket.

With the addition of Narva and Pärnu, Bolt Food is available in four Estonian cities. Last summer, the service was launched in Tallinn, and in autumn in Tartu. To order food from Bolt Food, you need to download the Bolt Food app on your smartphone, available on both Google Play and the App Store. Ordering entails selecting the name of the desired grocery store or restaurant and the corresponding goods from the application. Before confirming the order, the application shows the price of the order and the estimated time of delivery. To pay for the order, you must enter your bank card details in the application. Bolt Food's service works on a completely contactless basis, which means that couriers do not hand over the customer's food bag, but leave it at a place previously agreed with the customer, for instance outside a door. The app informs customers when the consignment has arrived, and couriers generally phone the customer as well.

