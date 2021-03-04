Initially scheduled for the beginning of May, the international new music and city festival Tallinn Music Week (TMW) has now been rescheduled for June 9-13.

"The decision to move from May to June is based on the hope that the newly reinstated restrictions and the gradually increasing vaccination rates will create safer conditions in the coming months for reopening cultural events," comments TMW founder and Head of Strategy Helen Sildna.

"Making cultural events happen as soon as possible is essential not only for the recovery process of our sector and the economy on a wider scale but also for people's mental well-being. Let us all increase our efforts to stop the spread of the virus now so that the new season could begin with reopening the culture!"

The themes of this year's TMW are recovery and rebirth of the music and culture sector, as well as the related industries. In cooperation with Estonian music organizations, the TMW conference, which will take place in the center of an Old Town, at the Tallinn Teachers' House in Town Hall Square, will feature a special Estonian music industry focus day.

TMW's music program will concentrate on showcasing Estonian, Baltic and Nordic talent. Artists from farther locations will be added to the line-up throughout the spring depending on the coronavirus situation in Estonia and abroad.

The upcoming event consists of three program elements: a multi-genre music festival in various venues across the city, a music industry conference, and a city festival of daytime activities and cityscape explorations. The new website with TMW 2021 design is live as of this week, and the festival program will be revealed in stages from March to May.

TMW 2021 passes are on sale at discount prices until 31 March.

