Tallinn Music Week postponed until June ({{contentCtrl.commentsTotal}})

News
$content['photos'][0]['caption'.lang::suffix($GLOBALS['category']['lang'])]?>
Tallinn Music Week 2020. Source: Henri-Kristian Kirsip, Kermo Pastarus/TMW
News

Initially scheduled for the beginning of May, the international new music and city festival Tallinn Music Week (TMW) has now been rescheduled for June 9-13.

"The decision to move from May to June is based on the hope that the newly reinstated restrictions and the gradually increasing vaccination rates will create safer conditions in the coming months for reopening cultural events," comments TMW founder and Head of Strategy Helen Sildna.

"Making cultural events happen as soon as possible is essential not only for the recovery process of our sector and the economy on a wider scale but also for people's mental well-being. Let us all increase our efforts to stop the spread of the virus now so that the new season could begin with reopening the culture!"

The themes of this year's TMW are recovery and rebirth of the music and culture sector, as well as the related industries. In cooperation with Estonian music organizations, the TMW conference, which will take place in the center of an Old Town, at the Tallinn Teachers' House in Town Hall Square, will feature a special Estonian music industry focus day.

TMW's music program will concentrate on showcasing Estonian, Baltic and Nordic talent. Artists from farther locations will be added to the line-up throughout the spring depending on the coronavirus situation in Estonia and abroad.

The upcoming event consists of three program elements: a multi-genre music festival in various venues across the city, a music industry conference, and a city festival of daytime activities and cityscape explorations. The new website with TMW 2021 design is live as of this week, and the festival program will be revealed in stages from March to May.

TMW 2021 passes are on sale at discount prices until 31 March.

--

Follow ERR News on Facebook and Twitter and never miss an update!

Editor: Roberta Vaino

{{c.alias}}
{{c.createdMoment}}
{{c.body}}
{{cc.alias}}
{{cc.createdMoment}}
+{{cc.replyToName}} {{cc.body}}
No comments yet.
Logged in as {{user.alias}}{{user.name}} . Log out / Edit account
Login failed

Register user/reset password

Tähelepanu!

Alates 02.04.2020 kuvab ERR kommenteerija täisnime.

Name needs to be fewer than 32 characters long
Comment needs to be fewer than 600 characters long
{{comment.captcha.word.answer}}

Related

covid-19 vaccines

travel restrictions

About us

ERR News is the English-language service of Estonian Public Broadcasting, run by a fully independent editorial team.

To read up on ERR News' comments rules and to contact ERR's other services, please follow the link below.

Staff, contacts & comments

Latest news

14:21

French army to arrive at Tapa this month, bringing Leclerc tanks

13:50

MP and former EDF commander Johannes Kert dies

13:37

Study: Share of British coronavirus variant in Estonia is 13 percent

13:26

Prime Minister Kaja Kallas self-isolating until Thursday

13:08

Amendment gives police power to punish coronavirus rule breakers

12:47

Restaurants on wage compensation: Too little, for too short a time period

12:25

Statistics: Inflation 0.6 percent on year to February 2021

12:01

Teachers' union calls for €1,800 average salary

11:37

Culture minister: We want to provide crisis exit plan in March

11:16

Portal: Anti-mask protest at Ülemiste Keskus fails

10:52

Tallinn to assist apartment associations battle COVID-19 outbreaks

10:50

Health Board: 1,536 cases of COVID-19 diagnosed, 14 deaths

10:26

Estonia to discuss AstraZeneca vaccine age restriction in March

09:55

Coalition continues predecessor's coronavirus supplementary budget

09:39

Russia calling citizens living in Estonia to vaccinations

09:37

President Kaljulaid gets vaccinated Updated

09:19

Lutsar: 2+2 rule should be reinstated outside

08:56

Prime minister: Prepare for more restrictions if no improvement with virus

08:25

Gallery: Vaccination of frontline workers starts on Saaremaa

04.03

Tallinn Black Nights Film Festival opens year-round online cinema

COVID-19 information

radio tallinn

jupiter

Estonia and Brexit

Hea lugeja, näeme et kasutate vanemat brauseri versiooni või vähelevinud brauserit.

Parema ja terviklikuma kasutajakogemuse tagamiseks soovitame alla laadida uusim versioon mõnest meie toetatud brauserist: