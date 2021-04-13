Riigikogu supports making national exams procedure more flexible

News
$content['photos'][0]['caption'.lang::suffix($GLOBALS['category']['lang'])]?>
National exam. Source: Siim Lõvi/ERR
News

The amendment draft legislation of the Basic Schools and Upper Secondary Schools Act passed the second reading in the Riigikogu, which is planned to be used to make the national exams procedure more flexible, while the requirement of passing the exams being a term for graduating will be removed.

The draft legislation initiated by the government foresees differences from the usual graduation terms, while a chance is given to change the date of exams and establish additional dates, press representative of the Riigikogu announced.

According to the draft legislation, passing national exams, international exams replacing them, high school exam and writing a research paper are not required terms for graduating this year.

Differences are also provided in the organization of student assessment, the possibility of using descriptive verbal assessments instead of numerical grades is created in the scope of basic school and upper secondary school.

The draft legislation will amend the organization of studies for the current academic year in connection with the restrictions caused by the coronavirus. As the first national examination will take place on April 19, the Riigikogu will try to accept the changes as soon as possible. 

--

Follow ERR News on Facebook and Twitter and never miss an update!

Editor: Roberta Vaino

Related

covid-19 vaccines

COVID-19 restrictions

travel restrictions

About us

ERR News is the English-language service of Estonian Public Broadcasting, run by a fully independent editorial team.

To read up on ERR News' comments rules and to contact ERR's other services, please follow the link below.

Staff, contacts & comments

Latest news

13:27

Council of Churches: Indoor services should be allowed as soon as possible

13:13

Kersna: Restrictions cannot be lifted due to slowdown in infection trend

13:01

Construction store: Closing stores creates unfair competition

12:29

Scientific council head: Schools should be first to exit restrictions

11:58

Central bank: Import growth behind February current account deficit

11:30

Coronavirus round-up: April 5-11

11:29

Experts consider police use of force at protests excessive

11:02

Riigikogu supports making national exams procedure more flexible

10:43

Health Board: 638 coronavirus cases diagnosed, 12 deaths

10:36

New online radio station dedicated to Estonian rap announced

10:14

14 vaccination side effects reported last week

10:09

Tallink Megastar technical issues halt scheduled departures Tuesday

09:43

Minister: Each person should get at least one dose by end of June

09:13

Experts: COVID-19 restrictions may be costing state millions of euros a day

08:44

Spring recommendations: What to do in Estonia #3

08:14

Health Board: Restrictions should not be relaxed before May

12.04

Bill aimed at digitizing criminal hearings sent for first Riigikogu reading

12.04

EKRE receives €18,000 in donations over first quarter

12.04

Urmas Sõõrumaa's €45,000 donation the largest for Center Party

12.04

Heads chosen for three state high schools

COVID-19 information

radio tallinn

jupiter

Estonia and Brexit

Hea lugeja, näeme et kasutate vanemat brauseri versiooni või vähelevinud brauserit.

Parema ja terviklikuma kasutajakogemuse tagamiseks soovitame alla laadida uusim versioon mõnest meie toetatud brauserist: