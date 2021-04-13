Riigikogu supports making national exams procedure more flexible

The amendment draft legislation of the Basic Schools and Upper Secondary Schools Act passed the second reading in the Riigikogu, which is planned to be used to make the national exams procedure more flexible, while the requirement of passing the exams being a term for graduating will be removed.

The draft legislation initiated by the government foresees differences from the usual graduation terms, while a chance is given to change the date of exams and establish additional dates, press representative of the Riigikogu announced.

According to the draft legislation, passing national exams, international exams replacing them, high school exam and writing a research paper are not required terms for graduating this year.

Differences are also provided in the organization of student assessment, the possibility of using descriptive verbal assessments instead of numerical grades is created in the scope of basic school and upper secondary school.

The draft legislation will amend the organization of studies for the current academic year in connection with the restrictions caused by the coronavirus. As the first national examination will take place on April 19, the Riigikogu will try to accept the changes as soon as possible.

