Ministry: Ten-year forestry plan objectives met

Objectives of the national forestry plan to 2020 have been met, the Ministry of the Environment says.

Environment ministry deputy secretary general Marku Lamp said.:"Fulfillment of the objectives set out in the development plan some ten years ago has generally been successful."

The ministry has now sent its report on the issue for approval.

Environment minister Tõnis Mölder (Center) said that high-quality forests equate to high levels of biodiversity, which will enable the replacement of fossil fuel materials with wood in the future, bearing in mind climate change goals.

Mölder said: "In the light of very diverse, at times opposing and increasing expectations, we must ensure that the development of forestry should also remain stable in the future but also take into consideration the changed needs of the society."

The plan period saw several important changes, including the effective end of ongoing land reforms and growth in renewable energy.

Forest protection goals were met, while the utilization of forest was smaller than the prescribed framework allowed for, the ministry says.

Negative issues include the efficient replenshiment of forest stocks, while taking climate policies into account, though he area of forested land has increased by close to 100,000 hectares in the apst 10 years, BNS reports, and logging has not outstripped reformestation.

Challenges over the past 10 years have included the after-effects economic downturn starting in 2008, as well as climate change matters, at EU-level in particular.

Meanwhile progress has been made on involving local communities in forest affairs, and developing recreational zones.

The land reform's conclusion means close to half of forest nationwide is in private ownership.

Lamp said the results were: "A good starting point for the next forestry development plan and provides certainty that forest management has largely been prudent while also providing the understanding that there are still more challenges to come."

