Gallery: Umbrella installation opened to remember poet Betti Alver

More than 100 red umbrellas have been installed across the city of Jõgeva in south Estonia to remember Estonian poet and writer Betti Alver.

One of Alver's most famous poems is titled "Tulipunane vihmavari" which translates as "The Fiery Red Umbrella" in English. The poem was published in 1966 in the collection "Tähetund".

The poem was also read in the city's park in Alver's memory, ETV's current affairs show "Aktuaalne kaamera" reported on Tuesday.

Elisabet "Betti" Alver was born on November 23, 1906 and died in 1989. Her hometown was Jõgeva and she is one of Estonia's most notable poets.

