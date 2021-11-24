Gallery: Umbrella installation opened to remember poet Betti Alver

News
115 red umbrellas were installed Jõgeva in memory of poet and writer Betti Alver.
Open gallery
10 photos
News

More than 100 red umbrellas have been installed across the city of Jõgeva in south Estonia to remember Estonian poet and writer Betti Alver.

One of Alver's most famous poems is titled "Tulipunane vihmavari" which translates as "The Fiery Red Umbrella" in English. The poem was published in 1966 in the collection "Tähetund".

The poem was also read in the city's park in Alver's memory, ETV's current affairs show "Aktuaalne kaamera" reported on Tuesday.

Elisabet "Betti" Alver was born on November 23, 1906 and died in 1989. Her hometown was Jõgeva and she is one of Estonia's most notable poets.

--

Follow ERR News on Facebook and Twitter and never miss an update!

Editor: Helen Wright

Related

covid-19 vaccines

covid-19 restrictions

About us

ERR News is the English-language service of Estonian Public Broadcasting, run by a fully independent editorial team.

To read up on ERR News' comments rules and to contact ERR's other services, please follow the link below.

Staff, contacts & comments

Latest news

16:10

Reform MP: Party should stick with Kallas into 2023 elections

15:35

NATO ambassador: US remains critical for Estonia, Europe security

15:02

Global Estonian Report: November 24 – December 1

14:31

National Audit Office: MPs should be shown vaccine purchase contracts

14:25

Liimets to German foreign minister: Crucial EU speaks in one voice

14:06

Tallinn launches 'safe Christmas' coronavirus vaccination campaign

13:39

Weekly: Some local residents express cynicism over southeast border work

13:04

Tallinn schools' adminstrative contracts to change

12:49

Ministry recommends schools only test unvaccinated staff and students

12:21

Gallery: Umbrella installation opened to remember poet Betti Alver

11:53

Travel to popular resorts and destinations recovered to pre-crisis levels

11:25

Party ratings: Reform slump continues

10:54

Reform MP: Energy compensation package not focused enough

10:33

Health Board: 376 hospitalized patients, 655 new cases, 9 deaths

10:25

Local government overview: Reform rules in 30 municipalities, Center in 28

09:48

Coronavirus vaccination passes valid for 12 months in Estonia

09:16

Number of sick leave up significantly from last year

08:55

Remote Riigikogu sittings have not stopped MPs from meeting and traveling

08:16

Education ministry chooses new rapid test supplier

23.11

Riigikogu finance committee sends state budget for third reading

COVID-19 information

radio tallinn

jupiter

Most Read articles

21.11

Border guard apprehends smuggler in Setomaa

23.11

Estonia is able to deport 90 percent of migrants with failed asylum claims Updated

23.11

Estonian-Russian border secured with razor blade wire in Narva

23.11

3 offers made for Tallinn tram procurement

23.11

Tallink cruise ferry forced to return to port after engine failure

09:48

Coronavirus vaccination passes valid for 12 months in Estonia

23.11

Health Board: 417 hospitalized patients, 821 new cases, 8 deaths

10:33

Health Board: 376 hospitalized patients, 655 new cases, 9 deaths

Estonia and Brexit

Hea lugeja, näeme et kasutate vanemat brauseri versiooni või vähelevinud brauserit.

Parema ja terviklikuma kasutajakogemuse tagamiseks soovitame alla laadida uusim versioon mõnest meie toetatud brauserist: