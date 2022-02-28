First Lidl stores opening in Estonia this Thursday

Cut-price German supermarket Lidl has announced the long-awaited opening of its first stores in Estonia, which will happen on March 3.

The eight stores are to be located in the four largest cities in Estonia: Tallinn, Tartu, Narva and Pärnu.

Lidl's entry into the Estonian market has created over 1,000 jobs, the company adds, while Lidl has invested over €80 million into Estonia.

The stores open on Thursday, March 3, at 8.00 a.m. and open every day at that time, closing at 10 p.m.

Five outlets are in Tallinn, two in Lasnamäe, on Raadiku and Tähesaju, one in Kristine (Sõpruse pst), one in Haabersti (Rannamõisa tee) and one in Mustameä (Karjvälja tn).

The other three branches in Estonia are to be opened in Tartu (Kalda tee), Narva (Tallinna mnt) and Pärnu (Riia mnt).

The grand opening ceremony on March 3 is to be attended by representatives of the German Embassy and the German-Baltic Chamber of Commerce, the company says.

Lidl says its new stores have taken environmental considerations into consideration, and has also contributed to infrastructure and access improvements in the vicinity of some of its stores in Tallinn and Tartu.

Lidl belongs to the Schwarz Group, headquartered in Neckarsulm, Germany, which generated a worldwide turnover of €125.3 billion in the financial year 2020.

Worldwide, Lidl operates around 11,550 stores and more than 200 logistics centers across 30 countries, the company says, and employs over 341,000 people.

The announcement ends a five-year wait since first reports of Lidl entering the Estonian market. Along the way, the company had experienced legal difficulties in both Tartu and in Tallinn, and announced in early 2021 it would be opening by year-end. It announced a large-scale employee hiring process last autumn.

