Estonian president tests positive for COVID

President Alar Karis has tested positive for the COVID-19 virus, as confirmed by a positive PCR test result on Thursday. Karis will continue fulfilling his duties as head of state remotely while in isolation.

"I took a PCR COVID test yesterday that turned out to be positive," Karis wrote in a post on his official Facebook page on Thursday morning, adding that he would be self-isolating until he recovered. "I will continue fulfilling my duties remotely, using the opportunities provided by the e-state."

The president said that he developed mild cold-like symptoms on Wednesday, including a sore throat, but added that overall he felt fine. He also added that he has been triple-vaccinated against COVID.

People Karis had been in contact with in recent days have been contacted and informed of his positive PCR test result.

"Unfortunately, no one is protected from being infected," the president stressed. "So take care of yourselves, and follow all precautions to avoid being infected."

