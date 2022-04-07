Estonia donates more than €12 million worth of humanitarian aid to Ukraine

Estonia has raised more than €12 million worth of humanitarian aid for Ukraine and €1 million of the total has been donated by the Ministry of Foreign Affairs.

Foreign minister Eva-Maria Liimets (Center) said individuals and the public and private sector have donated more than €12 million of humanitarian assistance so far.

The ministry has donated more than €1 million in humanitarian aid to Ukraine and over the last month, its humanitarian aid headquarters has received more than 60 requests from Ukraine related to food aid, healthcare and temporary shelter.

The headquarters has helped coordinate major aid shipments to Ukraine's requests for assistance in food, temporary shelter and healthcare.

A delegation from the Ministry of Foreign Affairs and the Estonian Rescue Board also visited Warsaw to get to know the humanitarian situation in Poland, and spoke to Polish authorities about working together to help the people and refugees of Ukraine.

Liimets said: "In five weeks, the number of people in need of humanitarian aid has almost reached the level that Syria reached in ten years, with more than 13 million people needing humanitarian aid there today."

"It is clear that the humanitarian needs of the people who have been subjected to the horrors of war for more than a month now will only grow and persist for a long period of time. This is why our humanitarian aid headquarters will continue to dedicate itself to making sure the necessary assistance reaches the people of Ukraine."

Alongside humanitarian aid, Estonia has also sent €220 million worth of medical, technical and military aid to Ukraine.

