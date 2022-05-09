Police involve 600 additional staff on May 9

Morning of May 9 at the Bronze Soldier.
The police will have 600 additional officers on duty to help ensure public order on May 9, Elmar Vaher, director general of the Police and Border Guard Board (PPA) said.

"We are working with up to 600 additional officers. This does not mean they are all out on patrol, and we are proceeding based on the principle of proportionality. We have visible teams out there, as well as reserves prepared to step in should we spot a major event," Vaher told the Vikerhommik morning radio show.

The PPA director said that the police will be visible everywhere on May 9, while increased presence is strongest in Tallinn, near Filtri tee and in Tartu. "We are also prepared to respond to spontaneous protests because an air of peace and quiet can be more unnerving for officers than knowing something is about to start. We are always mindful of threats we are not aware of," the police chief remarked.

Several thousand people took to the Defense Forces Cemetery on Sunday to place wreaths and candles at the base of the Bronze Soldier monument tp casualties of World War II.

The police had to react to 60 cases where hostile symbolism was being displayed on Sunday none of which Vaher described as serious. There is no information to suggest major protests or events are planned for May 9 and threat assessments remain low.

"The possibility of spontaneous protests keeps us vigilant as a spark is all it takes for incidents to follow," Vaher said.

Until now, the police have mainly had to respond to incidents of defacement where someone has scribbled the letter "Z" on a vehicle or wall of a building. There have been quite a few incidents of people wearing the Ribbon of St. George; for example, when entering Estonia from Russia by car, and the police have asked them to remove it.

"Another Sunday incident saw a person brandish such insignia at a Mother's Day event. We had to get involved and take them away. Yesterday, there was an incident where we had to protect the blue, black and white. A person we know well, and who has participated in provocations before, took to the Bronze Soldier with an Estonian flag. We guarded the flag, the person made their round and left," Vaher said.

The police chief urges people to report hostile insignia. The police ask people to get involved if another person's life is danger but only if they can ensure their own safety.

Thousands have traditionally gathered at the Defense Forces Cemetery on May 9 that is home to the Bronze Soldier monument, formerly located at Tõnismäe, since 2007. Many have come in processions, wearing Soviet army and Russian symbols and clothes and waving flags. Such activities are prohibited this year. People are allowed to visit the Bronze Soldier and remember those who died in WWII.

The prevent conflicts, the area has been fenced off and access is by public transport only.

Editor: Marcus Turovski

