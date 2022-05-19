Ott Tänak in action in Rally Portugal this weekend

After a month's break the WRC season returns with round four, Rally de Portugal, which starts Thursday and runs to Sunday.

After three races, in Monte Carlo, Sweden and Croatia, under the new hybrid rules which came into effect this season, Finn Kalle Rovanperä (Toyota) is in the lead with 76 points, ahead of Thierry Neuville (Hyundai), who has 47 points. Irishman Craig Breen (M-Sport) is third.

Estonian Ott Tänak (Hyundai) is in joint fourth place with rally legend Sebastian Loeb, who won the opening race in Monte Carlo for M-Sport – the sole race he has competed in so far this season, though he is back for the Portuguese rally too.

Tänak's highest placing so far for 2022 is second, which he achieved at the last race, in Croatia.

Rally Portugal commences with a test run, in progress at the time of writing Thursday morning, while the first stage proper starts at 9 p.m. Estonian time the same evening.

The race is the first of the season to be run on gravel; the drivers will attempt 21 stages to a total length of 338.34km.

Readers with Estonian can also follow events on the ERR Sport portal's live blog here.

--

