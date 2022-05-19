Ott Tänak in second place in Rally Portugal after stage one

Ott Tänak lies in second place after the initial stage of Rally de Portugal Thursday evening. Hyundai, Tänak's team, took the top three places.

Rally de Portugal is the fourth race of the season, the fourth after the introduction of new hybrid rules and the first to take place on gravel this season.

Before the race

After three races, in Monte Carlo, Sweden and Croatia, under the new hybrid rules which came into effect this season, Finn Kalle Rovanperä (Toyota) is in the lead with 76 points, ahead of Thierry Neuville (Hyundai), who has 47 points. Irishman Craig Breen (M-Sport) is third.

Estonian Ott Tänak (Hyundai) is in joint fourth place with rally legend Sebastian Loeb, who won the opening race in Monte Carlo for M-Sport – the sole race he has competed in so far this season, though he is back for the Portuguese rally too.

Tänak's highest placing so far for 2022 is second, which he achieved at the last race, in Croatia.

Thursday, May 19

Welshman Elfyn Evans was fastes in the Toyota Yaris in Thursday morning's shake-down test run; Tänak finished third.

In the evening, the short, 2.8km Coimbra run took place before crowds in the northern Portuguese university town, where Tänak's teammate in the Hyundai i20, Thierry Neuville, won out over the Estonian. Another Hyundai driver, Spaniard Dani Sordo, was third after a minor error cost him time.

How things lie after stage one of WRC Rally de Portugal, May 19 2022. Source: WRC

Eight full stages take place Friday, starting at a little after 10 a.m. Estonian time.

The race is the first of the season to be run on gravel; the drivers will attempt 21 stages to a total length of 338.34km.

Readers with Estonian can also follow events on the ERR Sport portal's live blog here.

This article was updated to include Thursday's results.

--

