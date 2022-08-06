Defense minister visits Greece, discusses Mediterranean security

Hanno Pevkur and Nikolaos Panagiotopoulos in Athens, Greece in August 2022.
Hanno Pevkur and Nikolaos Panagiotopoulos in Athens, Greece in August 2022. Source: Hellenic Republic Ministry of National Defense
Minister of Defense Hanno Pevkur (Reform) stressed the security of the Mediterranean region is also very important to Estonia during a visit to Greece earlier this week.

Pevkur met with Greek Minister of Defense Nikolaos Panagiotopoulos in Athens and the pair discussed the security situation, bilateral cooperation, developments within NATO and the European Union.

Estonia is committed to ensuring peace and security in the southern part of the Alliance as well, the minister said.

"Geographically, Greece and Estonia are frontline countries of NATO and the European Union in the east and south. This brings us closer together and helps us to better understand each other's security problems," Pevkur added.

Russia's aggression against Ukraine and the possibilities for providing continued military assistance to Ukraine were also raised.

"The aggression of the Russian Federation in Ukraine affects us all. We must not tire of supporting and assisting Ukraine. The Kremlin's aim is to destroy the current rules-based world order. The war in Ukraine shows that the Kremlin will not hesitate to use military force to achieve this goal," Pevkur said.

Editor: Helen Wright

