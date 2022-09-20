Average electricity price to double on Wednesday

A microwave oven and an electric kettle consuming electricity.
A microwave oven and an electric kettle consuming electricity. Source: Siim Lõvi /ERR
Estonia's average electricity price will be €345 per megawatt hour on Wednesday, data from Nordpool shows, which is double today's price of €167.

On Wednesday, the price will not drop below €210 per megawatt hour. It will peak at approximately €527 between 8 a.m. and 10 a.m.

On the same day last year, the average price was €136.10.

The graph below shows the average daily rate was much cheaper last week, which was due to higher wind production and maintenance work on the Estonian-Latvian connection.

Editor: Marko Tooming, Helen Wright

About us

ERR News is the English-language service of Estonian Public Broadcasting, run by a fully independent editorial team.

To read up on ERR News' comments rules and to contact ERR's other services, please follow the link below.

Staff, contacts & comments

