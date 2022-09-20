Average electricity price to double on Wednesday

Estonia's average electricity price will be €345 per megawatt hour on Wednesday, data from Nordpool shows , which is double today's price of €167.

On Wednesday, the price will not drop below €210 per megawatt hour. It will peak at approximately €527 between 8 a.m. and 10 a.m.

On the same day last year, the average price was €136.10.

The graph below shows the average daily rate was much cheaper last week, which was due to higher wind production and maintenance work on the Estonian-Latvian connection.

