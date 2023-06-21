NATO Joint Force Command Brunssum Commander visits Estonia

NATO Joint Force Command Brunssum Commander General Guglielmo Luigi Miglietta visited Estonia to discuss the strengthening of security in the Baltic Sea region.

Gen. Miglietta met with the Ministry of Defense's Permanent Secretary Kusti Salm on Wednesday and discussed the objectives of the NATO Summit in Vilnius, strengthening regional security, recent developments in the Estonian Defense Forces, and broader national defense.

Salm said the summit's main goal is to demonstrate that NATO has permanently transitioned to an enhanced defense posture.

"NATO's plans, forces, and capabilities must ensure the defense of every inch of alliance territory from the outset of a conflict," he said.

"To implement NATO's enhanced defense posture, it is necessary for us to have NATO regional defense plans confirmed at the Vilnius Summit. Following the approval of the plans, NATO can collectively start practicing and, if necessary, implementing collective defense activities," the official added.

Allied Joint Force Command Brunssum, located in the Netherlands, is an operational-level headquarters that coordinates NATO operations in Northern Europe.

Gen Miglietta has been in his role since June 3, 2022.

He is one of two operational-level commanders in NATO's command structure, reporting directly to the Supreme Allied Commander Europe, and is primarily responsible for the security of the Alliance in Northern Europe.

--

