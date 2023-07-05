Norstat ratings: Support up for Reform, down for Eesti 200

Support for the Reform Party is on the rise, while Eesti 200 continue to fall in the ratings, according to the results of the latest weekly Norstat poll published on Wednesday.

According to the latest Norstat survey, the Reform Party has the support of 27.4 percent of voters. The Conservative People's Party of Estonia (EKRE) has 23 percent support, while the Center Party has 15.6 percent according to the poll.

The Reform Party has been consistently gaining in the polls over the last two months, during which time its support has risen by 3.9 percentage points. Reform's lead over the second most popular party, EKRE, is currently 4.4 percentage points according to the poll. The Center Party remains the third most popular party in Estonia, though it has seen a 1.9 percentage point drop in support over the last four weeks.

The top three are followed by Isamaa (10.5 percent), the Social Democratic Party (SDE) (9.8 percent) and Eesti 200 (8.3 percent). Support for Isamaa has risen by 3.2 percentage points in the last five weeks, while support for the SDE has currently stabilized at around 10 percent.

Eesti 200 continues to fall in the ratings and is down by 7.5 percentage points in the last three months.

More of the survey respondents were in support of the opposition parties (49.1 percent) than those in the current government coalition (45.5 percent).

Of the extra-parliamentary parties, 2.5 percent of respondents said they support Parempoolsed, while 1.7 percent support the Estonian Greens, according the polls over the last four weeks.

Eesti 200 fell even more sharply in last week

Norstat also highlights the latest weekly survey results (sample size 1,000), as they sometimes differ significantly from results encapsulating the last four weeks (sample size 4,000).

Based on last week's results, the Reform Party has the support of 29.3 percent of those polled, EKRE has 24.2 percent and the Center Party 16.1 percent. The top three are followed by Isamaa (10 percent, the Social Democratic Party (SDE) (9.2 percent) and Eesti 200 (5.9 percent).

Norstat conducts its polls on a weekly basis then aggregates them over a four-week period. The latest survey covers the period between May 29 and June 30, with over 4,000 Estonian citizens of voting age quizzed during that time-frame, using over-the-phone and online methods.

Norstat says it subtracts undecided responses ahead of publishing the above data.

Norstat claims a margin of error in proportion to the size of representation of the party in question, so for instance Reform's margin of error is +/- 1.67 percent, Norstat says, whereas the results for parties with smaller levels of support would also have smaller margins of error, for example +/-1.03 percent for Eesti 200.

