Party ratings: Reform, EKRE both see support fall on week

Riigikogu Council of Elders meeting, Thursday, May 11, 2023, aimed at breaking the deadlock following a four-day opposition filibuster.
Source: Ken Mürk/ERR
Both the Reform Party and the Conservative People's Party of Estonia (EKRE) have lost support over the past week, according to a recent survey.

A total of 45 percent of respondents to the survey, conducted by pollsters Norstat on behalf of the Institute for Societal Studies (MTÜ Ühiskonnauuringute Instituut), support one of the three coalition parties – Reform, Eesti 200 or the Social Democrats (SDE), while 50.1 percent pledge for one of the three opposition parties, namely EKRE, the Center Party and Isamaa ("don't knows" would account for the remainder).

By party, Reform polled at 27.2 percent in the latest Norstat poll, EKRE at 22 percent.

Both parties have seen a recent decline in support. For Reform, this fall stood at 1.1 percentage points in the past week, while EKRE's support fell by 1.5 percentage points in the past three weeks, and by 3.4 percentage points since the end of May.

Center, on the other hand, has seen a rise in support, of 2.6 percentage points over the past four weeks, to 18.2 percent of respondents in the latest survey.

The "top" three parties are followed by SDE on 10 percent, just ahead of Isamaa on 9.9 percent, and Eesti 200, who polled at 7.8 percent in the latest Norstat poll.

Eesti 200's lengthy decline in support, starting from the aftermath of the March 5 Riigikogu election, has now bottomed out, as per Norstat's figures.

Norstat conducts its surveys on a weekly basis and aggregates these over a four-week period. The latest four-week survey period ran July 4 to July 31, and polled a minimum of 4,000 Estonian citizens of voting age.

Norstat claims a margin of error in proportion to the size of a party's support, so for instance with Reform, the most-supported party, the margin of error is +/-1.67 percent, compared with +/- 1 percent for Eesti 200.

Editor: Andrew Whyte, Mirjam Mäekivi

