Road speeds rising across Estonia on Friday

Speed limits on some of Estonia's busiest highways will increase from today (April 12), the Transport Administration said. The limits are changing on just over 473 kilometers of roads this spring.

On four-lane highways with separated directions, the maximum allowable speed will be raised to 110 km/h or 120 km/h, and on 2+1 roads up to 100 km/h. On two-lane highways, the maximum speed remains at 90 km/h, the agency said in a statement.

On sections of road with variable message traffic signs, different speed limits apply during daylight and nighttime.

In good road conditions and daylight, speeds of up to 120 km/h are permitted on the Tallinn-Tartu-Võru-Luhamaa highway between Kuivajõe and Mäo. When it is dark, the maximum allowable speed on this section is 110 km/h.

Siim Vaikmaa, head of the agency's Traffic Management Center, said additional restrictions apply between Kuivajõe-Mäo as there are three wildlife crossing points.

"If the automatic system detects an animal, warning signs will flash, and the permissible speed is reduced to 70 kilometers per hour. Also, lower speeds than the general ones are established on sections with variable message signs during heavy traffic, congestion, and difficult weather conditions," he said.

In Tallinn, the speed limit in the city center is restricted. On the Tallinn-Pärnu-Ikla highway from Laagri to Ääsmäe, the allowed speed during daylight is up to 110 km/h. During nighttime or periods of high traffic volume, the maximum allowable speed is 100 km/h.

Compared to last summer, two new traffic-controlled sections have been added to the Tallinn ring road. On the Kanama-Valingu section, the maximum speed remains the same as in the winter period – 100 km/h, but on the Luige-Jüri section, driving up to 110 km/h is allowed in good conditions.

This spring, the maximum driving speed is being increased to 120 kilometers per hour on 86.8 kilometers of roads, to 110 kilometers per hour on 316.8 kilometers, and to 100 kilometers per hour on 69.5 kilometers.

Changes to speed limits on the Tallinn Ring Road, Tallinn-Narva highway, Tallinn-Pärnu-Ikla highway, and Tallinn-Tartu-Võru-Luhamaa highway will take place on April 12.

As spring weather is still variable, falling to sub-zero temperatures on some nights, the agency is asking drivers to monitor thenconditions.

