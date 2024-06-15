Kaisa Ling Thing starts American tour

In June, Kaisa Ling Thing will go on her first tour in the United States. She will collaborate with pianist Rene Paul from June 14-20, giving concerts at festivals and cabaret clubs.

The pair will begin their tour with the theater festival Rehearsal for Truth, in memory of the Czech dissident and statesman Václav Havel, putting focus on Eastern and Central Europe. She will perform her show "The Feminist's Handbook for Eastern Europe" as part of the festival lineup.

The same repertoire will be part of on June 15 at The Voices International Theater Festival in New Jersey.

Ling and Paul will perform a debut at the New York cabaret club Don't Tell Mama on June 18.

Their American tour will end at the New York Estonian House on June 20.

Kaisa Ling Thing has been a member of the fringe- and cabaret scene since 2021 and introduced "The Feminist's Handbook for Eastern Europe" in Turu, Göteborg, and Tallinn, as well as at the Edinburgh Fringe Festival.

