Kaisa Ling Thing starts American tour

News
Kaisa Ling
Kaisa Ling Source: Kirke Ert/ERR
News

In June, Kaisa Ling Thing will go on her first tour in the United States. She will collaborate with pianist Rene Paul from June 14-20, giving concerts at festivals and cabaret clubs.

The pair will begin their tour with the theater festival Rehearsal for Truth, in memory of the Czech dissident and statesman Václav Havel, putting focus on Eastern and Central Europe. She will perform her show "The Feminist's Handbook for Eastern Europe" as part of the festival lineup.

The same repertoire will be part of on June 15 at The Voices International Theater Festival in New Jersey.

Ling and Paul will perform a debut at the New York cabaret club Don't Tell Mama on June 18.

Their American tour will end at the New York Estonian House on June 20.

Kaisa Ling Thing has been a member of the fringe- and cabaret scene since 2021 and introduced "The Feminist's Handbook for Eastern Europe" in Turu, Göteborg, and Tallinn, as well as at the Edinburgh Fringe Festival.

--

Follow ERR News on Facebook and Twitter and never miss an update!

Editor: Kaspar Viilup, Lotta Raidna

Related

watch on etv

listen: radio tallinn

About us

ERR News is the English-language service of Estonian Public Broadcasting, run by a fully independent editorial team.

To read up on ERR News' comments rules and to contact ERR's other services, please follow the link below.

Staff, contacts & comments

Latest news

10:24

Kaisa Ling Thing starts American tour

09:43

President Alar Karis: Mainlanders have plenty to learn from islanders

09:05

Government not yet of one mind on additional defense spend sources

08:35

Lottemaa Theme Park celebrates 10th birthday

08:26

Prime Minister: Ukraine's formula only plan to guarantee just and lasting peace

08:08

Feature | The Ingrian artist climbing a memory to heal Narva's wartime wounds

07:58

EDF chief explains €1.6 billion additional defense spend rationale

07:37

Estonia, Argentina tasked with key point in Volodymyr Zelenskyy's peace plan

14.06

Defense minister: I see no reason to resign

14.06

Tallinn's school sports fields, stadiums open to public this summer

watch: jupiter

Most Read articles

14.06

Estonian government confirms EU top posts stance

13.06

New tick-borne disease reaches Estonia

14.06

EDF needs €1.6 billion to destroy enemy behind Estonian border

10.06

Watch: Euro 2024 fixtures live on ERR's channels

14.06

Reform Party MP proposes defense minister's resignation

13.06

Estonian population to shrink to 1.2 million by 2085

14.06

Spain sending air defense systems to Estonia

10.05

All Euro 2024 matches to be shown live in Estonia on ERR channels and TV3

useful information

Top
Hea lugeja, näeme et kasutate vanemat brauseri versiooni või vähelevinud brauserit.

Parema ja terviklikuma kasutajakogemuse tagamiseks soovitame alla laadida uusim versioon mõnest meie toetatud brauserist:
Google Chrome logo
Firefox logo
Safari logo
Internet Explorer logo
MIcrosoft Edge logo