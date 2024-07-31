Foreign ministry: 7 Estonians currently in Lebanon

Seven Estonians are known to currently be in Lebanon – six civilians and a UN peacekeeper, the Ministry of Foreign Affairs said on Wednesday.

The Israeli army carried out an airstrike on the outskirts of Beirut on Tuesday night in retaliation for an attack on the occupied Golan Heights that killed 12 people dead at the weekend.

Six Estonians have told the MFA they are on short trips to the country, and it is aware of one Estonian UN peacekeeper, the ministry told ERR.

Estonian citizens in Lebanon are requested to inform the MFA and register their short-term stay on the ministry's website or by e-mail at [email protected].

The ministry recommends completely avoiding traveling to Lebanon due to the security situation. It says Estonians should follow the local authorities' instructions.

Estonian soldiers at a medal ceremony in Lebanon in 2019.

The Estonian Defense Forces told ERR if the security situation changes discussions will be had about whether or not to bring soldiers on peacekeeping mission home.

Estonia contributes to the UN peacekeeping mission UNIFIL (United Nations Interim Force in Lebanon) with one staff officer.

From 2015 to 2019, Estonia had a mechanized infantry unit in Lebanon with a logistics element and staff officers. From 1996 to 1997, an Estonian infantry company participated in the UNIFIL mission as part of the Norwegian battalion.

In total, nearly 400 Estonian Defense Forces have served in Lebanon over the years.

