Estonia adds another 14 Georgian officials, judges to sanctions list

Protesters in front of the Parliament Building in Tbilisi, Georgia, with the Georgian Museum of Fine Arts building visible in the background. 2024.
Protesters in front of the Parliament Building in Tbilisi, Georgia, with the Georgian Museum of Fine Arts building visible in the background. 2024. Source: Kiur Kaasik
Estonia has expanded its original sanctions list of 11 Georgian officials to include another 14 high-ranking officials, judges as well as the prime minister of Georgia, the Ministry of Foreign Affairs announced Sunday.

Minister of Foreign Affairs Margus Tsahkna (Eesti 200) signed a directive serving as the basis for Estonia sanctioning another 14 Georgian officials and judges, including Georgian Prime Minister Irakli Kobakhidze, according to a press release. These individuals have also been banned from entry into Estonia.

"The violence the Georgian authorities are using against protesters, journalists and opposition leaders is unacceptable, criminal and a violation of human rights," Tsahkna said.

"I call on all EU countries to respond to what is happening in Georgia, and impose specific measures against those who use undue force and brutal violence against the people of Georgia and undermine democracy," he added.

Earlier this month, Estonia announced sanctions against 11 senior Georgian officials.

Tsahkna will be attending the Foreign Affairs Council in Brussels on Monday, where events in Georgia are already on the agenda.

Editor: Aili Vahtla

