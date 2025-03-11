Paper: Estonian finance minister does not have NATO security clearance

All ministers and Riigikogu members automatically have access to all levels of Estonian state secrets relevant to their position, but to access NATO classified information, they must undergo an additional security clearance process.

Ligi has to leave cabinet meetings when defense is being discussed, even as he is to deputize for Minister of Defense Hanno Pevkur (Reform) where needed.

Õhtuleht reported that Prime Minister Kristen Michal (Reform) said that he last advised Ligi to obtain NATO secret clearance in February.

Ligi, who has been finance minister since last summer, explained the absence of clearance as being due to a lack of time and the complexity of the application process.

He said: "This bureaucracy terrifies me. I have no questionable data there, but I'm afraid of making a mistake somewhere," he told Õhtuleht.

The minister late last week pledged to soon present proposals to the government on how Estonia could use additional defense funding, but since Estonia is a NATO member state, Ligi cannot attend discussions on the destination of this additional funding.

The prime minister said Ligi can remain informed on the bigger picture, however, and that the lack of NATO secret clearance would not significantly hinder his work as acting defense minister.

