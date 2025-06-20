Long queues expected on Estonia's eastern border this summer

Long queues are expected on Estonia's eastern border this summer as the number of travelers rises, the Tax and Customs Board (MTA) said Thursday. The waiting time is already up to 12 hours.

The agency said that when the number of people crossing the border into Russia increases, so does the workload of customs control. Officers main priority is to ensure that sanctions are not breached.

In a statement, the MTA asked travelers to check that they are not carrying banned goods.

"Today, the average waiting time at the border is up to 12 hours, and during the summer period waiting times may be even longer," it said.

Voldemar Linno, head of the agency's customs control department, said full customs controls are taking place for all people, vehicles and goods leaving Estonia. Violations are often found.

Crossing points on the Estonian-Russian border. Source: Helen Wright/ERR/OSM

"Every day, attempts are made to cross the border with EU Member States' banknotes as well as goods subject to sanctions. Since the MTA can conduct both misdemeanour and criminal proceedings regarding these violations, excuses like accidentally leaving cash in your pocket are no longer sufficient," Linno stressed.

In the last two months, 340 sanctions violations have been detected at the customs offices of Narva, Koidula and Luhamaa, the MTA's statement said.

"In two months, the agency has prevented €193,000 worth of banknotes from being taken to Russia, initiated 213 misdemeanour proceedings and imposed fines in the total amount of €42,000," the agency said.

The MTA continues to advise against travelling to Russia. A list of banned goods can be viewed here.

Queues have increased at Estonia's borders since 2022, as it is now only possible to enter Russia by land from Europe. Crossing points in Finland are also closed, which sends additional traffic to Estonia.

