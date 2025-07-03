X!

Estonia's state app to get identification function from July 7

News
Estonia's official Eesti.ee state app.
Estonia's official Eesti.ee state app.
News

Starting July 7, the official Eesti.ee app will finally include a feature that allows users to verify their identity directly via smartphone by submitting the digital data from their ID card or passport within the app.

"The solution is voluntary for both service providers and users and its implementation will take place gradually in cooperation with service providers," the Information System Authority (RIA) said in a statement.

According to Taavi Ploompuu, RIA's deputy director general, both service providers and users will have time to get accustomed to the new solution.

"Service providers can now familiarize themselves with the solution, test it within their systems and adopt it according to their workflows and needs," Ploompuu added.

Under an amendment to the Identity Documents Act, service providers are permitted to verify a client's identity through the Estonian app and this is considered equivalent to identity verification based on passport or ID card data.

To verify their identity through the Estonian app, a user must first download the app from the App Store or Google Play and log in using Mobile-ID, Smart-ID or an EU eID. After logging in, they can open the desired document in the app's document view and select the "Show identity verification code" button. A unique QR code, valid for three minutes and readable only via the Estonian app, will then appear on the device.

The service provider must also be logged into the Estonian app and can access a "Scan document" button in their own document view. After scanning the user's QR code, key identity data will be displayed on the service provider's device for up to 30 seconds.

In addition to the QR code, other methods are available for verifying a user's identity data, depending on the service context. All available verification options and user guides are provided on the RIA website. There are multiple ways to check the document data shown in the Estonian app.

Anyone who has already downloaded the Estonian app should update it on July 7 to ensure the identity verification feature appears and functions correctly.

It's important to note that the document data in the Estonian app can only be used within Estonia and does not replace physical documents at the international level. The app cannot be used to apply for new documents. While the app offers a more convenient way to verify one's identity, a physical document must still be carried until the new solution is more broadly adopted.

The Estonian app was launched on December 9, 2024. As of today, it has been downloaded by 52,000 people.

--

Editor: Marcus Turovski

