Poll: Support for coalition parties hits new low

Support for the coalition parties is at a record low, with a combined total of 13.8 percent backing the parties, a new survey by the Institute for Societal Studies (Ühiskonnauuringute Instituut) and Norstat shows.

According to the latest weekly poll, Isamaa is the most popular party with 28.9 percent support, the Center Party follows on 20 percent, and the Conservative People's Party of Estonia (EKRE) with 16.6 percent.

The top three are followed by SDE (11.7 percent), Reform (11.5 percent), non-parliamentary party Parempoolsed (5.9 percent), and Eesti 200 (2.3 percent).

Support did not change significantly over the week. SDE and Reform swapped positions again, but their support is currently nearly equal.

A total of 13.8 percent of respondents support the coalition parties – Reform and Eesti 200, while 77.2 percent support opposition parties.

The combined support for the coalition parties has never been this low in Norstat's surveys.

The latest aggregated results reflect the survey period from August 25 to September 22, during which 4,001 eligible Estonian citizens were polled.

Party support from August 31 to September 22, 2025. Source: Ühiskonnauuringute Instituut

