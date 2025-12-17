Photos: First defensive bunkers being installed in southeast Estonia

X!

Estonia is installing the first five bunkers on it's southeastern border, which is part of the Baltic Defense Line.
Estonia is installing the first five bunkers on it's southeastern border, which is part of the Baltic Defense Line. Source: Hendrik Tali/RKIK
Last week, preparatory work began to install the first 5 bunkers in southeast Estonia as part of the creation of the Baltic Defense Line. A further 23 bunkers will be constructed over the coming months.

According to a press release by the Estonian Center for Defense Investments (ECDI), a total of up to 600 bunkers are planned to be installed in northeast and southeast Estonia by the end of 2027.

"It is a pleasure to note that, in addition to the obstacle systems already delivered, we are now seeing a new tangible addition in the form of bunkers in the creation of a comprehensive Baltic Defense Line," said Kadi-Kai Kollo, head of the infrastructure department at the Estonian Center for Defense Investments (ECDI).

According to Kollo, 28 bunkers will be installed in the first phase of the project. "After that, we will move on to the procurement and installation of the next 600 bunkers, which we aim to complete by the end of 2027 at the latest," Kollo said.

Lt. Col. Ainar Afanasjev, chief engineer at the Estonian Defense Forces (EDF), said the careful selection of the locations for the bunkers and trenches was extremely important to ensure they align with the EDF's defense plans and the specific characteristics of the terrain. "It is essential that these decisions are well thought out and coordinated with the units," Lt. Col. Afanasjev said.

According to Afanasjev, the bunkers are primarily intended to protect personnel against direct hits from 152 mm artillery ammunition, which is widely used by the armed forces of the Russian Federation.

Construction is also set to begin on a 3.4-kilometer-long anti-tank trench in the near future. In total, up to 40 kilometers of anti-tank trenches are planned to be installed.

The comprehensive Baltic Defense Line will be completed by the end of 2027 at the latest.

